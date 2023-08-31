Did you see Feeder, Idlewild and Snow Patrol in Dundee’s old Westport Bar?

Dundee’s old Westport Bar became a must-play gig for some of the best young breaking bands in the country.

The brick building, which closed 20 years ago, was painted white and stood out from the crowd.

Over the years, despite its short lifespan, several bands who would go on to do big things played there alongside the best local, original acts.

Such acts included JJ72, Sneaker Pimps, Feeder, The Levellers, Mogwai, Idlewild, Mercury Tilt Switch and Snow Patrol.

Snow Patrol, who formed at Dundee University, also spent years during the 1990s playing upstairs at the Westie, before becoming one of the world’s biggest acts.

And anybody lucky enough to be there could never forget those fantastic nights with the likes of ABC, Boogalusa, Teenage Fanclub, Swiss Family Orbison, Michael Marra, Glen Tilbrook and Ricky Ross.

Dundonians of a certain vintage will have hazy memories of climbing up the steps and getting your hand stamped at the door after paying your entry fee for the gig.

Capacity was 100.

You would be packed in like sardines when a touring band was playing.

Beer and sweat hung in the air – largely because there were no windows in the pub.

But was there a better live music venue in Dundee in the 1990s?

Westport Bar was formerly called Da Vinci’s

Brian King, author of Dundee Pubs, said: “The building at 22 and 22A East Henderson’s Wynd was an old industrial premises and for many years, until the 1970s, operated as a workshop for the woodturners J Beedie and Sons.

“It came into the ownership of the council in 1973.

“They leased it to Francesco (Frankie) Esposito in 1980 and it became Da Vinci’s, initially operating on the ground floor but later having a bar on the ground floor and a disco upstairs.

“It changed to the Westport Bar in the late 1980s.”

Angus Robb and Nick Wright took over the reins and the Westport Bar became a regular stop-off on the national circuit for hundreds of musicians throughout Britain.

The pub opened from 11am to midnight on Monday to Saturday.

Sunday opening was 12.30pm to 11pm.

The downstairs bar served food from noon until 7pm and was popular for its pull-down projector screen, which showed all the big football matches on Sky Sports.

Free soup would be served up at half-time.

Sympathetic changes of management and a couple of refurbishments happened over the years, including in 1996 when the building was “refurbished and revitalised”.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature highlighted the new extensive menu “including several vegetarian dishes”, while a bottle of beer would have cost you £1.20.

Changed days.

“Live music has always been a tradition in Dundee’s Westport Bar, so it’s no surprise to see it used as the theme of its refurbished Attic function suite.

“In the room above the main bar, where the old beams and sharply-angled skylights give The Attic its name, two walls are covered in posters advertising past gigs by then stars of the future such as Ricky Ross and Teenage Fan Club.

“There’s still live music, from local and touring bands, in the Westport whenever the function suite is available.

“Seating 60 and holding 100, The Attic is available seven nights a week for all types of functions — from stag nights to christenings to wedding anniversaries.”

So what was on the “new and varied menu” back in 1996?

“Chef Don Kelly prepares to customers’ orders a wide range of food, from toasties to chargrilled steaks, with at least five vegetarian dishes every day, and there’s a children’s menu for £2.25.

“Good news for the price-conscious (and that’s most of us) is that there’s a 25% discount on bar meals between 2pm-5pm, Monday-Saturday.

“Even better news for regular Westport diners is the introduction of a club card which can help you eat your way to a free meal.

“Every time you spend £2.50 on food, the card is stamped; it holds 20 and when it’s full you trade it in for a £5 meal voucher.”

What were you drinking back in 1996?

McEwan’s 80/- and 70/-, Beamish Red, Murphy’s Stout, Miller Genuine Draft, Foster’s Lager and Strongbow Cider were being served up by manager Scott Clark.

A bottle of Rolling Rock or Labatt’s Ice was £1.20.

Spirits were sold in the larger 35ml measures and the Malt of the Month was £1.20.

Wine was “by the bottle or the glass” with shooters and flavoured vodka also popular and reduced price tickets for the Mardi Gras nightclub were also given to customers.

These were heady days.

The Westport Bar was a vital meeting point where up and coming acts of all genres cut their teeth along with many of Scotland’s best alternative bands.

Comedy nights were another feature.

Remember the David Hasselhoff Comedy Club?

Benni Esposito and Graham Phillips were behind the Knight Rider comedy show, which eventually moved from Dundee’s East Henderson’s Wynd to London’s West End.

Countless TV and radio shows were also recorded up the stairs, showcasing some of Dundee’s best talent and bringing the city to a wider audience.

End of an era when old Westport Bar shut in 2003

Nothing lasts forever, though.

The Westport Bar closed its doors in June 2003 when the lease expired.

The Courier reported: “It may have been the local music scene’s worst-kept secret, but the sad news is that the end of an era has been reached and Dundee’s Westport Bar will finally close its doors this weekend.

“It’s a huge blow to everybody who’s ever had the pleasure of watching live music there, and although rumours it is to be demolished in the not-too-distant future have yet to be confirmed, the harsh reality is that one of the city’s most popular live music venues over the past decade or so will be no more come Sunday.

“To soften the blow, it’s good to hear that the Westie’s name is to carry on a couple of hundred yards away at the former Mambo’s, in North Lindsay Street.

“New owner Doug Dow is committed to continuing the live music ethic the Westie has been synonymous with.”

“We’ve got the capacity for more than 200, an in-house PA system and we’re looking to bring even better bands to the new venue,” Doug said.

“We’re hoping to keep the momentum going and build up the live music scene here the way it was at the old Westport Bar.

“The Westie is well known throughout Scotland and it’s good to keep the name going.

“We are obviously aiming to build on its well-deserved reputation.”

It did.

Final bars… old and new consigned to history

The View played there before making it big, while the likes of Kasabian, Kaiser Chiefs and Paolo Nutini also passed through on their way to the top.

November 2005 brought the saddest sight for a generation of Dundee musicians as the old Westport Bar came tumbling down, having been overgrown and derelict since 2003.

The end, when it finally came, was without ceremony.

The G Casino and Westport Apartments now occupy the site of the old pub.

Last orders were called for the “new” Westport Bar on North Lindsay Street in November 2019, after the current occupants decided not to renew its lease.

The music had stopped and it was a sad last verse in the story of the Westie.