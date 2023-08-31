Band of Black Watch Veterans on mission to refurbish Powrie Brae soldier memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Band of Black Watch Veterans on mission to refurbish Powrie Brae soldier memorial

The memorial just off the A90 north of Dundee commemorates the 440 soldiers of the Fourth and Fifth Battalion Black Watch who were killed in WWII.

By Laura Devlin
Colin Gray, Peter Fotheringham, Barry Mason, Darrel Riley and Joe Devlin at the memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Colin Gray, Peter Fotheringham, Barry Mason, Darrel Riley and Joe Devlin at the memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A band of Black Watch veterans are on a mission to refurbish the Powrie Brae soldier.

The Black Watch memorial just off the A90 north of Dundee commemorates the sacrifice of 440 soldiers of the regiment’s Fourth and Fifth Battalions, who were killed in the Second World War.

First unveiled by the Queen Mother in October 1959, the memorial has been in its current location since the mid-1980s.

But after near 40 years, the memorial site has begun to see some wear and tear.

The Queen Mother after unveiling the Black Watch memorial on Powrie Brae, Dundee in 1959. Image: DC Thomson. 

Colin Gray, president of the Dundee branch of the Black Watch Association, said: “It came to our attention around April that there was a lot of work needing done here, it was looking in a poor state.

“It was so overgrown all around the monument and we decided we had to do something.

“We put it to the members of the Dundee branch and it was suggested we get a party of volunteers up to tidy the area.

“But it then became very apparent that it was a bigger job that we can do.”

Colin Gray.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The refurbishment work is now being carried out by Peter Fotheringham and Barry Mason – both Black Watch veterans who run their own gardening companies.

Among the work planned for the site is the relaying of all paving slabs on the memorial, as well as adjacent paths. The grassed areas will also be cut and maintained.

Peter, who runs Operation Garden Force, said: “I recently became a member of the Black Watch association at Arthurstone Terrace and I went on the veterans parade through Dundee a few weeks ago.

“And this was when Colin said to me that he and Barry had been up here tidying the place up.

Peter and Barry hard at work. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“This is called Operation Powrie Brae and our mission is to get it up and running for Remembrance Sunday.

“We are going to create a horseshoe memorial garden around it where we can put plaques and wreaths around the outside of the podium.”

Peter, who during his 20 year military career served in Iraq and was posted in Balmoral at the time of Princess Diana’s death, said the renovation project was a dream come true.

“Even before this project was in the picture, I used to come up here with my dog and think ‘I’d love to clean this place up’,” he said.

Peter Fotheringham. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“So I’ve dreamed about this and being a veteran has encouraged me to come with my tools and spend the time here.”

It’s hoped the full refurbishment of the Powrie Brae site, as well as a new memorial being planned for Black Watch Parade, will be party funded by donations.

Colin added: “We are probably looking at £80,000 we have to raise for the two of them.

“So we’ve got a bit of fundraising to do and we will be doing that through a Just Giving page.”

Conversation