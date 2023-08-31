Dealer tried to flee Dundee with more than £40k cash after drug drop busted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dealer tried to flee Dundee with more than £40k cash after drug drop busted

Police were watching the whole time as Midlands-based Chen Qing dropped bags of cannabis off at a Dundee street.

By Gordon Currie
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.

A drug dealer who tried to outrun police after being caught during covert surveillance was found with more than £40,000 cash in his car.

Chen Qing had travelled to Scotland to carry out a drug exchange which would have led to around seven kilos of cannabis flooding the streets.

Midlands-based Qing and his Dundee-based associates had no idea their drug drop was being monitored by detectives in the city, working from a tip-off.

Drug drop

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court Qing, 36, Andrew Nicoll, 42, and 37-year-old Graham Haggart were caught red-handed.

He said: “Officers were deployed on surveillance.

“They saw Nicoll driving his red VW Golf to Finavon Terrace and Haggart exited from the passenger side.

“Around two hours later Qing arrived and parked next to it.

“Nicoll approached Qing and a Sports Direct bag was taken round the back of the property. Qing drove off.

Finavon Terrace, Dundee, street sign.
The drug drop happened in Finavon Terrace, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“Police forced entry to the property and Haggart was found within.

“Nicoll was at the front of the property and he was detained.

“A bag identical to the one seen taken from Qing’s car was found.

“It contained multiple bags of green herbal matter.

“Four plants were found in Haggart’s bedroom.”

The bag contained six bags of cannabis, weighing a total of five kilos and with a potential illicit value of £10,000.

A90 chase

Mr Duncan said: “Qing’s car was followed by a marked police vehicle and seen to shoot into the Bullionfield filling station.

“He seemed to slow down as if to stop, then he accelerated and exited back onto the A90.”

Bullionfield filling station
Qing swung into Bullionfield and darted out again, trying to evade police. Image: Google.

When he realised he was not getting away, Qing pulled in and was found to have nearly two kilos of cannabis worth £9,700, and a further bag stuffed with £41,520 cash.

Nicoll, from Dundee, and Qing, from Coventry, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Finavon Terrace, Dundee, on August 7 2020.

Sentence was deferred on both.

Haggart, of Finavon Terrace, Dundee, admitted producing cannabis at his home and he was placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

