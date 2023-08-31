Dealer tried to flee Dundee with more than £40k cash after drug drop busted

A drug dealer who tried to outrun police after being caught during covert surveillance was found with more than £40,000 cash in his car.

Chen Qing had travelled to Scotland to carry out a drug exchange which would have led to around seven kilos of cannabis flooding the streets.

Midlands-based Qing and his Dundee-based associates had no idea their drug drop was being monitored by detectives in the city, working from a tip-off.

Drug drop

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court Qing, 36, Andrew Nicoll, 42, and 37-year-old Graham Haggart were caught red-handed.

He said: “Officers were deployed on surveillance.

“They saw Nicoll driving his red VW Golf to Finavon Terrace and Haggart exited from the passenger side.

“Around two hours later Qing arrived and parked next to it.

“Nicoll approached Qing and a Sports Direct bag was taken round the back of the property. Qing drove off.

“Police forced entry to the property and Haggart was found within.

“Nicoll was at the front of the property and he was detained.

“A bag identical to the one seen taken from Qing’s car was found.

“It contained multiple bags of green herbal matter.

“Four plants were found in Haggart’s bedroom.”

The bag contained six bags of cannabis, weighing a total of five kilos and with a potential illicit value of £10,000.

A90 chase

Mr Duncan said: “Qing’s car was followed by a marked police vehicle and seen to shoot into the Bullionfield filling station.

“He seemed to slow down as if to stop, then he accelerated and exited back onto the A90.”

When he realised he was not getting away, Qing pulled in and was found to have nearly two kilos of cannabis worth £9,700, and a further bag stuffed with £41,520 cash.

Nicoll, from Dundee, and Qing, from Coventry, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Finavon Terrace, Dundee, on August 7 2020.

Sentence was deferred on both.

Haggart, of Finavon Terrace, Dundee, admitted producing cannabis at his home and he was placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

