For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village

A huge family villa with a grand first-floor entrance has gone on the market in the Fife village made famous by Outlander.

Shore House in Culross is on sale for offers over £510,000.

The stunning property offers spacious family living over three levels and views out across the Firth of Forth.

The first floor is where the main living spaces are found with a modern kitchen with in-built appliances and breakfast bar attached to a family room, which has access to a balcony area.

The main living room also has doors opening onto the south-facing balcony, which takes advantage of those views.

On this level there is also is a dining room along with a modern shower room and a fourth bedroom, which can be used as a study.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, each with an en-suite.

There is a further double bedroom and a large family bathroom.

One of the main selling points of the house is the lower floor.

It boasts three spacious rooms that are currently used storage and business purposes, along with a separate shower room, utility and double garage.

But it has the potential to be converted into a separate living space or annexe, subject to the relevant permissions being sought.

A private south-facing garden completes the property.

The house on Low Causeway is being marketed by agent Amazing Results.

A number of scenes for the historical drama Outlander have been filmed in Culross.

Bus-loads of tourists have flocked to the village since it first featured in 2014.