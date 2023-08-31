For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village

Shore House in Culross is on the market for offers over £510,000.

By Chloe Burrell
Shore House in Culross.
Shore House in Culross is on the market for offers over £510,000. Image: Amazing Results

A huge family villa with a grand first-floor entrance has gone on the market in the Fife village made famous by Outlander.

Shore House in Culross is on sale for offers over £510,000.

The stunning property offers spacious family living over three levels and views out across the Firth of Forth.

Back of Shore House, Culross.
A huge staircase leads into the property. Image: Amazing Results
Shore House in Culross.
Shore House in Culross boasts a spectacular view over the Firth of Forth. Image: Amazing Results

The first floor is where the main living spaces are found with a modern kitchen with in-built appliances and breakfast bar attached to a family room, which has access to a balcony area.

The main living room also has doors opening onto the south-facing balcony, which takes advantage of those views.

On this level there is also is a dining room along with a modern shower room and a fourth bedroom, which can be used as a study.

Kitchen in Shore House, Culross.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar. Image: Amazing Results
Kitchen in Shore House, Culross.
A family snug is next to the kitchen. Image: Amazing Results
Windows and doors let plenty of light into the kitchen/living area. Image: Amazing Results
The area is perfect for entertaining. Image: Amazing Results
The main living room opens out onto the balcony. Image: Amazing Results
Dining room at Shore House, Culross.
The spacious dining room. Image: Amazing Results
Bedroom/study at Shore House, Culross.
A bedroom that could also be used as a study. Image: Amazing Results

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, each with an en-suite.

There is a further double bedroom and a large family bathroom.

Double bedroom at Shore House, Culross.
One of the double bedrooms at the property. Image: Amazing Results
Bedroom at Shore House, Culross.
Two of the double bedrooms have an en-suite. Image: Amazing Results
One of the en-suite bathrooms at Shore House, Culross.
The en-suites are bright and spacious. Image: Amazing Results
Double bedroom at Shore House, Culross.
The double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Image: Amazing Results
The large family bathroom at Shore House, Culross.
The large family bathroom. Image: Amazing Results
The bathroom is modern and stylish. Image: Amazing Results
Living room at Shore House, Culross.
The property boasts several separate rooms that could have various uses. Image: Amazing Results

One of the main selling points of the house is the lower floor.

It boasts three spacious rooms that are currently used storage and business purposes, along with a separate shower room, utility and double garage.

But it has the potential to be converted into a separate living space or annexe, subject to the relevant permissions being sought.

A private south-facing garden completes the property.

South-facing garden at Shore House, Culross.
The property has a private south-facing garden. Image: Amazing Results

The house on Low Causeway is being marketed by agent Amazing Results.

A number of scenes for the historical drama Outlander have been filmed in Culross.

Bus-loads of tourists have flocked to the village since it first featured in 2014.

