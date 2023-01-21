Fife Outlander locations’ ‘astonishing’ visitor boon revealed as show announces its eighth and final season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Outlander has announced its eighth series will be its last and Fife filming locations are again preparing for an influx of visitors.

The hit show starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe has provided travel inspiration for millions of fans across the world.

And bus-loads of tourists have flocked to Fife Outlander locations since the show first aired in 2014.

Falkland, Culross, Dysart and Aberdour have all been used as sets, while 19th century herring boat The Reaper – which appeared in the Dysart episodes, is based in Anstruther.

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Outlander fans have expressed disappointment that the series is coming to an end.

But people living in the show’s Fife locations look forward to welcoming thousands of Outlander tourists for many years to come.

Outlander effect on Falkland ‘quite astonishing’

Falkland was used in one of Outlander’s first scenes and featured in seasons one, two and four.

It portrayed 1940s Scotland, as well as 1960s Inverness, and the Covenanter Hotel doubled as a guest house.

Bob Beveridge, who runs an antique and fiddle shop in the village, said the effect had been quite astonishing.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he said.

“There have been fans of the show outside today.

“In fact, I can’t remember a single day when there hasn’t been, even during the pandemic. It’s quite astonishing.”

“My shop looks out on Falkland fountain, which was used in the opening scene and they all stand there and get their photographs taken.”

Bob’s shop was used as a backdrop in several scenes and in the fourth series it doubled as Allingham Music in Inverness.

He added: “It’s been great for the village.

“I’m sure people will still come, even when they stop making them.”

Outlander fans helped with Culross pub buy-out

Culross, in west Fife, was transformed into the fictional village of Cranesmuir in 2014.

It also served as a backdrop to a Jacobite encampment and was the location of Claire’s herb garden.

And the village was again overrun by tourists as filming for season seven got under way in October last year.

The Red Lion pub was saved from closure in 2021 when Outlander fans from across the world chipped in to a £10,000 online fundraiser.

That paved the way for a community buy-out.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe had previously been pictured drinking in the pub and Tim Collins of Culross Community Development Trust said that had definitely helped the appeal.

“It’s been great for Culross,” he said.

“There was some chaos in the village when they were filming but we drew benefit afterwards in terms of tourists.

“A number of tour operators do specific Outlander tours and they all come here in buses.”

The show has also showcased Culross to other potential film-makers.

“I heard last night there’s a film crew arriving in the next three to four weeks,” said Tim.

“I don’t know what it’s for but it’s another opportunity to show off the village.”

Dysart became Le Harve in 2016 and tourist buses still come

Dysart harbour was portrayed as Le Havre in the 1740s when Jamie and Claire escaped to France in season two.

Previously one of Fife’s hidden gems, the area suddenly found itself in the spotlight.

And Councillor Ian Cameron believes Dysart could capitalise even more on its new-found fame.

“Outlander has wide international appeal,” he said.

“I’ve been down there a few times when tourist buses appear. There’s still a big association with it and that’s reflected in footfall.”

“They’re mad for it in France. My daughter-in-law is from Paris and her mum gets very excited about it when she comes over.”

Mr Cameron, a previous chairman of Heartlands of Fife Tourist Association, added: “It’s very definitely boosted tourism.

“It’s something we need to grasp a bit more and start building on.

“We could have cafes offering Outlander soup and things like that.

“Outlander is still bringing opportunities and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”