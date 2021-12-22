Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife Outlander pub saved after fans from ‘all round the planet’ chip in to online crowdfunder

By Claire Warrender
December 22 2021, 6.15pm
Fife Outlander pub The Red Lion Inn in Culross
Actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe drank in the Fife pub during Outlander filming.

Outlander fans from across the world have helped save a Fife village’s only pub.

Viewers of the hit show contributed to a £10,000 crowdfunder for a community takeover of the Red Lion Inn in Culross.

The community gathered to save Fife Outlander pub The Red Lion.

The village doubled as Cranesmuir in the popular drama and the connection saw donations pour in from around the globe.

Tim Collins, chairman of Culross Development Trust, said the buyout was a “last stand” after the village lost several other amenities, including another pub, a post office and shops.

And he is absolutely delighted that the community should now receive the keys to the pub by the end of the year.

“It’s absolutely super,” he said. “Any profit will go back into the community.”

Outlander fans ‘can’t wait’ to visit

The Culross community launched the online crowdfunder in February when pub owners David Alexander and Ann Dowds announced they were retiring.

And Outlander star Sam Heughan, who was seen drinking in the Red Lion with co-star Caitriona Balfe during filming in 2018, did his bit to raise the bid’s profile.

The actor tweeted to his 700,000 followers that he was looking forward to drinking there again soon.

Tim said there was no doubt the post had boosted fundraising.

“We also had a picture of him and his co-star having a drink there,” he said.

Sam Heughan and co-star Catriona Balfe enjoy a drink in the Red Lion Inn in Culross.

“We did get a lot of Outlander fans.

“There have been all sorts of messages coming in from the USA, Canada and all round the planet from people who chipped in.

“They can’t wait for the pandemic to be over so they can come and visit.”

Tim said the Red Lion was a tourist attraction in its own right.

“It’s absolutely great and very popular,” he said.

Tim Collins outside the Red Lion. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

“The current owners decided way before the pandemic they were going to retire and put it on the market.

“And we decided that rather than seeing it go to a developer, we would make every effort to buy it as a community.”

The group has a tenant lined up ready to run the B-listed pub once the keys are handed over.

Fundraising to save Fife Outlander pub

Fundraising for the buyout also saw members of the community buy shares in the business.

And this raised a further £100,000.

But the deal was effectively sealed this week with confirmation of a £500,000 grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

This will allow the development trust to make an offer to buy the Red Lion.

“It’s really important to us,” said Tim.

“We didn’t want Culross to become a dormitory town and buying the pub helps the whole village.

“Any profit we make will go back into the community and local organisations can draw down funds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]