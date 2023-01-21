Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brand new fine dining Indian restaurant in Perth has this week been granted a provisional premises licence.

Sidhu’s opened just before Christmas on Perth’s County Place with an occasional licence.

Restaurateur Satinder Singh Sidhu has high ambitions to one day win a Michelin star.

Satinder – known to many as Sid – opened Sidhu’s on December 21 with an occasional licence.

His drinks menu includes Indian beer and cocktails.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We have 21 cocktails and we do have some Indian cocktails as well as Kingfisher beer.”

Experience at Gleneagles and Crieff Hydro

Satinder brings with him a wealth of hospitality experience. He has worked in a number of local hotels including Gleneagles, Crieff Hydro and Dunkeld House Hotel.

He said: “I was born in hospitality. My brother had hotels in India and Thailand and I learnt from him.”

And Satinder has high hopes for Sidhu’s.

He said: “I want to make this a Michelin star Indian restaurant.”

Satinder and his family moved from India to the Fair City in 2010. He is now relishing the opportunity to bring people on a culinary journey from Panjab to Perth.

Councillors unanimously agreed to grant a provisional premises licence at a meeting of the Perth and Kinross licensing board on Wednesday, January 18.