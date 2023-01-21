World champion drummer Adam, 8, relishing first piping event as Coupar Angus band returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An eight-year-old world drumming champion from Blairgowrie is relishing the chance to perform with the Coupar Angus Pipe Band for the first time.

Adam Millar was just six when he won the under 10s title in drumming on a pad at the online World Piping and Drumming Championships.

The following year he won his first face-to-face competition at the Vale of Atholl competition in the same category.

But the snare drummer has so far been unable to compete with his local pipe band at Coupar Angus due to lockdowns and the club’s lack of finance.

However, Falkirk-based road surfacing contractor Joint 2 Joint Spray Services has stepped in to sponsor the club so it can take on other teams in 2023.

“I am very excited because I am not really performed in a competition with a pipe band before,” said the Newhill Primary School pupil.

This story details Adam’s interest in music, shows some videos of him in action and explains just why competing is so important for Coupar Angus Pipe Band.

Inspired by Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Adam was inspired to drum from before he can even remember.

His mother Jennifer Millar recalls that when he was two years old he used to watch videos of Red Hot Chilli Pipers and tried to emulate his idol Grant Cassidy, the lead drummer.

“He would pick up anything that could make a noise that a drum could make,” she said.

“He eventually had a wooden drum that he would bash around and try to copy the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.”

Adam’s gran Fiona MacDonald was a member of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Braemar Association.

Every year the group holds a parade in Blairgowrie for Braemar Day and, in the 2017 edition, Fiona ensured that Adam could join the Coupar Angus Pipe Band.

“Since that moment, when he was three, the club have taken him under their wing,” Jennifer said.

Emotional moment at parents’ wedding

As well as a club, Adam soon found a sidekick.

In 2019 he began performing with fellow Blairgowrie resident Hamish Stephens, 12, on the pipes.

This was the year they had their first wedding gig at Piperdam and it was followed by a performance for Jennifer’s wedding to Adam at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort.

“Adam had his kilt on and walked down the aisle just before I came in and took his position,” Jennifer recalled.

“The fact he could do that at the age of five without being fazed was absolutely amazing.”

Tears after international success

This was also the year that Adam entered his first competition, finishing second on the drum pad at an annual school event in Craigie High School.

During the lockdowns he entered online competitions and was rewarded with success at the World Piping and Drumming Championships.

“You would record video and send it in and then they scored on your video,” Jennifer said. Adam’s entry is above.

“Because it was online anybody could submit an entry and these came from all over the world.

“It’s a very different way to do competitions but it kept kids involved and Adam filled his time with practising.

“He was the youngest entrant by at least three years but he worked really hard and when he won he was delighted. He actually maybe cried.”

Nurturing club allows Adam to flourish

Piping was badly curtailed by the Covid lockdowns and when restrictions eased in 2022 the Coupar Angus Pipe Band was unable to return to competitions due to a lack of money.

However, practice sessions at Kinloch Memorial Hall in Meigle returned on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

This enabled Adam to learn from experienced lead drummer Scott Caimbeul, who was previously with the Vale of Atholl.

“We went back in October 2022 and they welcomed Adam with open arms,” Jennifer said.

“They are nurturing and enthusiastic.

“Scott has really put in the effort and taken extra time to tech Adam and he feels really good about what he has learnt – and so he should.”

Summer can’t come quickly enough

Thanks to the sponsorship of Joint 2 Joint Spray Services, the band is looking ahead to its first normal competitive season since 2019.

Eryn Sinclair, a drummer with the pipe band, said: “When we compete it is during the summer and we need buses to take us to the competitions.

“We also need kilts, outfits and everything else to make a full Highland dress.

“A lot of money goes into it.

“We enjoy the competition atmosphere and you forget how much you miss it and love it.

“We are hoping this year with our funding, recruitment and experienced players we will really make a go of it.”

Above is a recent performance by Adam, for whom summer can’t come quickly enough.

Jennifer said: “Coupar Angus has always included him, despite his age. They don’t label him.

“He really enjoys sitting in with the big bands and feeling part of something. It’s like a family.”