142-mile diversion to last nearly a month due to A93 roadworks in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

142-mile diversion to last nearly a month due to A93 roadworks in Perthshire

Just one mile of the road will be closed during the resurfacing project.

By Stephen Eighteen
Old Military Road, Glenshee
Resurfacing work is taking place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area. Image: Google Street View

Drivers face a 142-mile diversion during roadworks on the A93 in Perthshire.

Resurfacing work takes place along Old Military Road in the Glenshee area between May 26 and June 23.

During this period the one-mile stretch between Tigh Na Collie and Broughdearg – just north of the B951 turn-off – will be shut from 8pm to 6am, Sundays to Thursdays.

The project should take 20 nights to complete.

A lengthy diversion will be in place.

The 142-mile diversion due to roadworks at Glenshee.
The 142-mile diversion would take around three hours 20 minutes. Images: Google Maps

The route will be the A93 to Rattray, A926 via Kirriemuir, A90 to Stonehaven, A957 to Crathes and the A93 via Ballater and Braemar.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Consultation was carried out earlier this year with businesses and elected members to find the least disruptive time to do the works.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Comrie drivers face a 26-mile diversion to get from one side of the village to the other due to A85 roadworks.

More from Perth & Kinross

Trees at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Letham, Perth
OAP to lose 'oasis in heart of Perth' after neighbour wins trees dispute
Tim Duffy and his property at 133 South Street in Perth
Landlord of empty Perth shop says business rates are putting off entrepreneurs
People walking on grass in front of a pavilion in sunny Perth
Tayside, Fife and Stirling temperatures to hit the 20s this weekend in early sign…
The artist Jolomo in front of a colourful seascape in Strathearn Gallery, Crieff
Artist Jolomo chooses Crieff for new seascapes exhibition
Joseph Donachie
Dundee garage boss 'gambled' with lives before fatal smash in Perthshire
Burger King and Starbucks logos
Perth Burger King and Starbucks drive-thrus approved for Broxden
Tennent's drinker Thomas Daley
Drink-driver tells court he downed nearly a gallon of Tennent's lager waiting for police…
Perthshire chef Theodore Chana has Facebook hacked
Perthshire Masterchef contestant says he's losing business after Facebook account hacked
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Perthshire, Fife and Stirling holiday park group scraps early check-out time
Mill Street, Perth.
Teenage girl assaulted by group of youngsters in Perth

Conversation