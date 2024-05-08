Fife Occupants of car taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Burntisland A 71-year-old male driver was charged. By Chloe Burrell May 8 2024, 6:52pm May 8 2024, 6:52pm Share Occupants of car taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Burntisland Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4974211/occupants-car-hospital-crash-burntisland/ Copy Link The occupants of a car were taken to hospital after the crash near Burntisland. Image: Google Street View The occupants of a car were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Burntisland. Police were called to a report of a collision on the A909 near the junction with the B9157 shortly before 7pm on Tuesday. The 71-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was charged in connection with road traffic offences. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Tuesday, 7 May, 2024 we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A909 near the junction with the B9157. “Emergency services attended and the occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital as a precaution. “The 71-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”