Occupants of car taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Burntisland

The occupants of a car were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Burntisland.

Police were called to a report of a collision on the A909 near the junction with the B9157 shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Tuesday, 7 May, 2024 we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A909 near the junction with the B9157.

“Emergency services attended and the occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The 71-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”