Female taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Kirkcaldy school

A female has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside Kirkcaldy High School.

Police were called to Dunnikier Way just before noon on Thursday.

An ambulance crew also rushed to the scene.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Thursday, May 30, we were called to a report of a female struck by a car on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

“She was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.