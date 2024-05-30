Dundee woman slams neighbour’s four beehives that produce ‘swarms sounding like a race car’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman slams neighbour’s four beehives that produce ‘swarms sounding like a race car’

"We've had to run back in the house on many an occasion."

By James Simpson

A Dundee woman is facing another “miserable summer” over her next-door neighbour’s bee hives.

In the past five years, honey bees have swarmed over Avril Anderson’s home in Ettrick Crescent, Dryburgh.

The 55-year-old said the problem has worsened as the hives have grown.

The four beehives. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Swarms of bees outside Avril’s home. Image: Supplied

Avril said the built-up residential area is no place to keep the bees, which are stored in four main hives.

Since they were installed she says she has been stung, along with her daughter Louise and her chihuahuas Yoda and Leia.

Dryburgh bee swarm ‘sounds like a racing car’

She said: “The bee hives have grown over the years and there doesn’t appear there is much we can do about it.

“I’m all for helping bees but these hives should be in the countryside, not a busy residential area.

“When the bees swarm it sounds like a racing car starting up.

“The owner places a red flag up when he’s tending to them and we can’t go in our garden.

“We’ve been told: ‘Get back inside, it’s not safe’ but we should be allowed to go in our garden.

Yoda suffered a stung paw in the back garden last year. Image: Supplied

“Our dog Leia was stung last month and we’ve had to run back in the house on many an occasion.

“We will be facing another miserable summer. When they swarmed last summer there were thousands of them.”

Dundee neighbour ‘couldn’t go out in our garden’

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said he was also “concerned” by the size of the hive.

He said: “When we’ve had our grandchildren visiting it can be a nightmare when they’re swarming.

“One time they were all in a neighbouring hedge and it was actually moving because there were so many of them.

“There have been a few days we actually couldn’t go out in our garden.

“Something like this belongs in the countryside and it shouldn’t be allowed in a residential area.

“I’ve already checked into it with local councillors and there is literally nothing we can do.”

Council to take no further action

While it is not illegal to own a bee hive, Simon Cordingley from The Bee Centre, in Chorley, said beekeepers should be “socially responsible”.

He added: “Whilst this beekeeper has at least worked out a mechanism to let neighbours know that they are opening the hives, it should not be necessary to warn neighbours to stay inside.

“We do have customers with hives in similar urban environments but they work with bees that we breed and which are of a good temperament.

“Also they limit the number of bees/hives.”

Avril Anderson in her garden in Dryburgh, Dundee, which sits next to the bee hives. Image: Supplied
Avril Anderson in her garden, which is next to the beehives. Image: Supplied

The owner of the bees was approached for comment and told The Courier he did not wish to get in a “slanging match”.

He said he’d installed the hives to help the bee population and that they had been checked by the local authority after previous complaints.

Matthew Richardson, president of the Scottish Beekeepers’ Association, said: “Problems can be raised with the local council about ‘nuisance animals’.

“They will be able to visit the beekeeper and decide if their setup is unsafe or causing a nuisance, and require them to take action to mitigate any issues, or move the hives if necessary.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Officers from our pest control and public health sections have attended the location following a complaint in which there was no further action required.”

