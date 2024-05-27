Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder

David Campbell appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court following his arrest on Friday.

By Jamie Buchan
Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Police at the scene of Brian Low's shooting in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Jacqui Low.

A former head gamekeeper has appeared in court accused of the shotgun murder of a dog walker at Aberfeldy.

David Campbell is accused of killing Brian Low, 65, as he walked his dog near the Perthshire town in February.

The death was initially believed to be a medical matter but further investigations led to Campbell’s arrest last week.

Campbell, 75, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

It is alleged Campbell, of Crieff Road, Aberfeldy, murdered Mr Low by shooting him in the head and body with a shotgun at a place called Leafy Lane, near the Pitilie track, on February 16.

Prosecutors claim he killed Mr Low, having previously shown ill-will and malice towards him.

Campbell is further accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between February 16 and May 24 by hiding the alleged murder weapon.

The pensioner, represented by Perth solicitor David Holmes, made no plea during the brief hearing before Sheriff William Wood.

He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court again within eight days.

Police activity

There has been an increase in police activity throughout the Aberfeldy area since Campbell’s arrest on Friday.

Officers were spotted at three sites, including a private house.

Police activity in Aberfeldy on Friday after police announced a man had been arrested in the Brian Low shooting probe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A sniffer dog was used in a search of the property’s garden, with five police vans parked outside.

Mr Low’s body was found in the Pitillie area of Perthshire on February 17, three days before his 66th birthday.

Aberfeldy murder victim Brian Low.
Retired Aberfeldy groundsman Brian Low. Image: Jacqui Low

Mr Low retired last year after working as a groundsman on the 4,000-acre Edradynate Estate for more than two decades.

Investigators have visited nearly 500 homes and checked more than 2,400 hours of CCTV footage from 56 cameras as part of their probe.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

