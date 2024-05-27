BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and Broughty Ferry

Christian Williams was initially spotted slumped at the wheel by a concerned passer-by.

By Ross Gardiner
Christian Williams.
Christian Williams.

A BMW driver with a replica assault rifle took police on a high speed chase through Angus and into Broughty Ferry.

Officers had to abandon their chase multiple times after Christian Williams – earlier spotted slumped at the wheel of his private-plated car – hit speeds of 120mph.

Even having three burst tyres was not enough to convince the 37-year-old to give up.

Williams eventually tried to shunt his way past police cars which had cornered him.

He vomited on the pavement after finally leaving his vehicle but refused to give police a urine sample to confirm if he was intoxicated, blaming “stage fright”.

From his car, police seized a CO2-powered replica assault rifle.

Williams, from Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire, has now been disqualified from driving and will be sentenced later.

Dangerous pursuit

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court Williams’ family contacted police with concerns on February 12 last year.

Just before 2pm, a witness driving on the B9127 near Arbroath spotted Williams inside his BMW, slumped over the wheel, and initially thought he might be dead.

He also spotted the replica gun and phoned police.

When officers arrived, Williams suddenly took off, hitting speeds of 95pmh as he tried to outrun police, who had to abandon their chase.

Police chase ends in Ambrose Street, Broughty Ferry.
Williams was cornered in narrow Ambrose Street. Image: DC Thomson.

They spotted him again on the A92 near Muirdrum where, heading towards Dundee, he hit 120mph.

As he entered the 40mph zone, he was still travelling at double the speed limit and failed to stop at multiple red lights on his way into Broughty Ferry.

Police deployed a stinger which destroyed three of Williams’ tyres, despite him desperately swerving to avoid it.

Undeterred, he then sped through Broughty Ferry and the chase was again temporarily aborted for safety reasons.

BMW driver caught

Eventually, Williams was cornered in narrow Ambrose Street, with police vehicles closing off both ends.

However, he still drove back and forward, hitting squad cars as he tried to escape.

He locked his door from inside but an officer was able to open the passenger side and seize the CO2 weapon.

Police on Ambrose Street, Broughty Ferry.
Cornered Williams still tried to bash his way out past the police. Image: DC Thomson.

Williams eventually got out and threw up on the street.

Police took him to Ninewells where, even after a jug of water and cup of tea, he was unable to provide a urine sample due to “stage fright”.

Weapon forfeited

Williams, of Burnside Drive,  Mintlaw, pled guilty to driving dangerously on the A92, Claypotts Road, Brook Street, St Vincent Street, Beach Crescent, Fisher Street and Ambrose Street – all Broughty Ferry.

Williams also pled guilty to possessing an imitation firearm – which was forfeited – and failing to provide a urine sample.

Christian Williams' BMW removed from arrest scene.
Williams’ BMW is removed from Broughty Ferry. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

The court heard he was previously convicted of careless driving in 2009.

His solicitor David Duncan said the incident followed the collapse of a “significant domestic relationship”.

He said: “It obviously follows a form of breakdown that Mr Williams was suffering.

“He’s now residing with family.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Williams from driving, deferred sentencing until July 3 for reports and continued his bail.

