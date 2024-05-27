BMW driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase through Angus and Broughty Ferry

A BMW driver with a replica assault rifle took police on a high speed chase through Angus and into Broughty Ferry.

Officers had to abandon their chase multiple times after Christian Williams – earlier spotted slumped at the wheel of his private-plated car – hit speeds of 120mph.

Even having three burst tyres was not enough to convince the 37-year-old to give up.

Williams eventually tried to shunt his way past police cars which had cornered him.

He vomited on the pavement after finally leaving his vehicle but refused to give police a urine sample to confirm if he was intoxicated, blaming “stage fright”.

From his car, police seized a CO2-powered replica assault rifle.

Williams, from Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire, has now been disqualified from driving and will be sentenced later.

Dangerous pursuit

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court Williams’ family contacted police with concerns on February 12 last year.

Just before 2pm, a witness driving on the B9127 near Arbroath spotted Williams inside his BMW, slumped over the wheel, and initially thought he might be dead.

He also spotted the replica gun and phoned police.

When officers arrived, Williams suddenly took off, hitting speeds of 95pmh as he tried to outrun police, who had to abandon their chase.

They spotted him again on the A92 near Muirdrum where, heading towards Dundee, he hit 120mph.

As he entered the 40mph zone, he was still travelling at double the speed limit and failed to stop at multiple red lights on his way into Broughty Ferry.

Police deployed a stinger which destroyed three of Williams’ tyres, despite him desperately swerving to avoid it.

Undeterred, he then sped through Broughty Ferry and the chase was again temporarily aborted for safety reasons.

BMW driver caught

Eventually, Williams was cornered in narrow Ambrose Street, with police vehicles closing off both ends.

However, he still drove back and forward, hitting squad cars as he tried to escape.

He locked his door from inside but an officer was able to open the passenger side and seize the CO2 weapon.

Williams eventually got out and threw up on the street.

Police took him to Ninewells where, even after a jug of water and cup of tea, he was unable to provide a urine sample due to “stage fright”.

Weapon forfeited

Williams, of Burnside Drive, Mintlaw, pled guilty to driving dangerously on the A92, Claypotts Road, Brook Street, St Vincent Street, Beach Crescent, Fisher Street and Ambrose Street – all Broughty Ferry.

Williams also pled guilty to possessing an imitation firearm – which was forfeited – and failing to provide a urine sample.

The court heard he was previously convicted of careless driving in 2009.

His solicitor David Duncan said the incident followed the collapse of a “significant domestic relationship”.

He said: “It obviously follows a form of breakdown that Mr Williams was suffering.

“He’s now residing with family.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Williams from driving, deferred sentencing until July 3 for reports and continued his bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.