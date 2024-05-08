Man arrested in ongoing probe after Dundee’s Wellgate evacuated

A man was arrested after Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre was evacuated.

The shopping centre was evacuated at around 5pm on Wednesday.

One eyewitness said around 50 people were stood outside.

Another said that an ambulance was outside and added that nobody seemed “particularly alarmed” after the incident.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation and inquiries are continuing.”