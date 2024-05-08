Dundee Man arrested in ongoing probe after Dundee’s Wellgate evacuated Around 50 people were stood outside as the shopping centre was cleared. By Chloe Burrell May 8 2024, 7:22pm May 8 2024, 7:22pm Share Man arrested in ongoing probe after Dundee’s Wellgate evacuated Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4974227/man-arrested-dundee-wellgate-centre-evacuated/ Copy Link Dundee's Wellgate Shopping Centre after being evacuated on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A man was arrested after Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre was evacuated. The shopping centre was evacuated at around 5pm on Wednesday. One eyewitness said around 50 people were stood outside. Another said that an ambulance was outside and added that nobody seemed “particularly alarmed” after the incident. An ambulance outside the shopping centre. Image: DC Thomson A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation and inquiries are continuing.”