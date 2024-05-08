A-listed mansion, cottage and antique shop near Inchture has massive £125k slashed off its asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A-listed mansion, cottage and antique shop near Inchture has massive £125k slashed off its asking price

Inchmartine House has a beautiful setting in the Carse of Gowrie and has had a huge amount cut from its original £1.1 million price tag.

By Jack McKeown
Inchmartine House enjoys a superb location in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Inchmartine House enjoys a superb location in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Strutt & Parker.

An A listed Georgian mansion near Inchture has had £125k cut from its asking price.

Inchmartine House dates from around 1740 and originally sat at the heart of an estate stretching to more than 3,000 acres.

The land on which it stands was once gifted by William the Lion to his brother David. At a later date it belonged to John de Inchmartine who became Sheriff of Perth.

Inchmartine House is an impressive Carse of Gowrie mansion. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Inchmartine House could do with modernisation. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The first house on this site was probably built in 1643 – a datestone is on a nearby bridge – when the land in the area first started to be drained.

By the mid 19th Century, Inchmartine House was owned by James Vaughan Allen, whose wife wrote the very successful book ‘The Henwife’ and was adviser to Queen Victoria on hen keeping.

After 1889 the house and grounds were divided, with the house being sold to tea and rubber planter James Adam Hunter.

Upgrading

The current owner bought Inchmartine House in the 1980s and set about a programme of improvements including extensive roof works. Forty years on, it is now in need of further renovation and modernisation.

Inchmartine House is approached by a long driveway off the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

The three storey home has an attic floor and a vaulted cellar. It sits within a large garden with views over the Carse of Gowrie countryside.

The house retains a wealth of original features including cornice work, original doors, panelling and beautifully proportioned rooms.

The drawing room is exceptional. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The vaulted wine cellar. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The panelling in the morning room was brought from the Conservative Club in Perth, and the library fireplace is an imported example by Whytock & Reid.

The ground floor has a sitting room and a morning room. Beyond the rear hall is a dining room and kitchen along with a vaulted wine cellar.

A fantastic staircase leads up to the first floor where there’s a magnificent drawing room, library and principal bedroom.

The staircase continues to the second floor which contains four bedrooms and a playroom. An attic level has several more rooms and plenty of storage.

Cottage and antiques shop

Adjoining  the house is a cottage which has a sitting room/kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The cottage has previously been let out but is currently vacant.

To the rear of the house and forming the north wing is a substantial range of rooms.

This wing of the house was home to a successful antiques business. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The house comes with a large garden. Image: Strutt & Parker.

For more than 50 years this has been run as a successful antiques business, CS Moreton.

Due to the owner’s retirement this is in the process of being closed. This section of the house could lend itself to a variety of uses, from commercial to residential purposes.

Inchmartine House went on sale in March for £1.1 million but a few days ago the asking price was trimmed by £125,000.

 

Inchmartine House is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £975,000.

