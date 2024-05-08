A-listed mansion, cottage and antique shop near Inchture has massive £125k slashed off its asking price

An A listed Georgian mansion near Inchture has had £125k cut from its asking price.

Inchmartine House dates from around 1740 and originally sat at the heart of an estate stretching to more than 3,000 acres.

The land on which it stands was once gifted by William the Lion to his brother David. At a later date it belonged to John de Inchmartine who became Sheriff of Perth.

The first house on this site was probably built in 1643 – a datestone is on a nearby bridge – when the land in the area first started to be drained.

By the mid 19th Century, Inchmartine House was owned by James Vaughan Allen, whose wife wrote the very successful book ‘The Henwife’ and was adviser to Queen Victoria on hen keeping.

After 1889 the house and grounds were divided, with the house being sold to tea and rubber planter James Adam Hunter.

Upgrading

The current owner bought Inchmartine House in the 1980s and set about a programme of improvements including extensive roof works. Forty years on, it is now in need of further renovation and modernisation.

Inchmartine House is approached by a long driveway off the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

The three storey home has an attic floor and a vaulted cellar. It sits within a large garden with views over the Carse of Gowrie countryside.

The house retains a wealth of original features including cornice work, original doors, panelling and beautifully proportioned rooms.

The panelling in the morning room was brought from the Conservative Club in Perth, and the library fireplace is an imported example by Whytock & Reid.

The ground floor has a sitting room and a morning room. Beyond the rear hall is a dining room and kitchen along with a vaulted wine cellar.

A fantastic staircase leads up to the first floor where there’s a magnificent drawing room, library and principal bedroom.

The staircase continues to the second floor which contains four bedrooms and a playroom. An attic level has several more rooms and plenty of storage.

Cottage and antiques shop

Adjoining the house is a cottage which has a sitting room/kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The cottage has previously been let out but is currently vacant.

To the rear of the house and forming the north wing is a substantial range of rooms.

For more than 50 years this has been run as a successful antiques business, CS Moreton.

Due to the owner’s retirement this is in the process of being closed. This section of the house could lend itself to a variety of uses, from commercial to residential purposes.

Inchmartine House went on sale in March for £1.1 million but a few days ago the asking price was trimmed by £125,000.

Inchmartine House is on sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £975,000.