Perth Harbour closure moves closer, as 14-month delay branded ‘farcical’

Councillors voted to close Perth Harbour last February. Every month it stays open costs Perth and Kinross Council £7,000.

By Morag Lindsay
Aerial shot of Perth harbour on River Tay with city surrounding it
Perth Harbour closure talks are progressing, say officials.

Transport and council bosses insist they are moving forward with the closure of Perth Harbour after delays were branded “farcical”.

Councillors voted to axe the loss-making harbour in February last year.

But last month it emerged that the harbour is still open – and that Perth and Kinross Council is spending £7,000 a month on retaining it.

Transport Scotland later told The Courier it had been in talks with the council, but they were still not ready to progress with a former closure submission.

That’s despite just six vessels using Perth Harbour between the closure decision and March this year.

It means the council has spent almost £100,000 on the doomed harbour in the 14 months since the vote.

Perth harbour with deserted quayside
The Perth Harbour closure decision came after business declined sharply. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett says he is shocked by the delay – and concerned about “contradictions” in what he and colleagues have been told.

He said. “I am bewildered and dismayed by the farcical way this is being handled in public.

“We need answers, we can’t continue with the council blaming Transport Scotland and Transport Scotland blaming the council.

“This circus needs to end, it is costing the council far too much money.”

Perth Harbour closure will go to public consultation

Perth and Kinross Council has now pledged the harbour closure bid is making progress.

It requires the council to submit an application to Transport Scotland for a closure notice.

A spokesperson said: “The process of closing a commercial port operation is a complex one. And it is right that Transport Scotland takes the time they need to consider whether the formal application we submitted on December 4 meets all of their requirements.

“We have continued to keep in regular contact with them and responded to all requests for additional information promptly to keep the process moving.”

General view of Perth harbour with city behind
Perth Harbour.

The spokesperson added: “Most recently council officers met with Transport Scotland on March 8 to review the current position and the next steps in the process.

“Updated information requested by Transport Scotland has also been provided following that meeting.

“We are now finalising the public notice wording with Transport Scotland and legal advisers and are looking forward to hearing that that our formal application has been accepted in order to start the required 42-day consultation period.”

Transport Scotland said: “We’ve been in close contact with Perth and Kinross Council officials since December.

“We’ve received updated information regarding their Closure Order application, and are now working with council officials to finalise the public notice wording to enable the statutory consultation period to begin.”

Perth Harbour closure followed years of decline

Councillor Barrett said he had written to Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing and director of economy, place and learning, Alison Wiliams, seeking urgent clarification.

Councillor Peter Barrett in suit and tie
Councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ms Williams told the April 24 meeting of the finance and resources committee the council had been in contact with Transport Scotland, and this was “chased up two weeks ago”.

Councillor Laing said the council was continuing to pay the Perth harbour master and depute harbour master on an ad hoc basis.

At its peak, in 1990, Perth harbour managed more than 300 vessels per year.

By the time of the closure vote, this had plummeted to 21, leading to an operational deficit of £192,500 in the 2020-21 financial year.

External factors such as Covid-19, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, increased competition and market changes were blamed for the decline.

