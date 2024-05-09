Perthshire thug convicted under new hate crime act after racist rant at police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire thug convicted under new hate crime act after racist rant at police officer

Kaine Baxter was arrested following a clash with officers at his home in Alyth.

By Jamie Buchan
Kaine Baxter appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A Perthshire man who racially abused a police officer is one of the first in Scotland to be successfully prosecuted under the country’s new hate crime act.

The 26-year-old appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court the following day and admitted shouting racist slurs at a female police constable.

It is a breach of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, which came into force last month.

Baxter, who has a history of violence and disorder, was released on bail and will be sentenced in June.

Derogatory remark

The charge states that between Monday night and Tuesday morning at his Springbank home, Baxter acting in a manner that was racially aggravated “and which caused, or was intended to cause, police constable Nicola de Colle alarm or distress”.

He repeatedly shouted racially aggravated remarks at the police officer.

Kaine Baxter. Image: Facebook

Baxter further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by making threats and uttering a derogatory remark to police.

Full details of the incident – including the comments made by Baxter – have not been made public, but are likely to be disclosed at his sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors accepted Baxter’s not guilty plea to an allegation that he stole a mobile phone on April 22.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence for background reports.

Baxter was released on bail.

Bill backlash

Although he would have been convicted under previous legislation, Baxter is among the first to be charged under the new act’s provisions in Scotland and is understood to be the first from the Perth area.

The law, passed in 2021, came into effect on April 1 in an effort by the Scottish Government to better protect victims and communities.

It consolidates existing legislation, but also creates a new offence of “threatening or abusive behaviour which is intended to stir up hatred” against minority groups.

But the bill proved widely controversial, with claims it could impact freedom of speech, and questions over why women have been seemingly excluded.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling challenged police to arrest her over a social media post that described 10 transgender women as men.

Police later said no crime had been committed.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry also argued that the new law would be “weaponised by trans-rights activists to try and silence, and worse still criminalise women who do not share their beliefs.”

At the bill’s launch, Police Scotland was spammed with thousands of spurious and vexatious complaints via anonymous online reports.

Hedgehog ornament

Baxter’s criminal past will be considered when he returns to court for sentencing next month.

In 2022, Perth Sheriff Court heard how he throttled his mother, bit her on the head and then battered her boyfriend with a metal pole.

Drunken Kaine then smashed up the boyfriend’s car with an ornamental hedgehog.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and was told to pay £120 compensation to his mum’s now ex-boyfriend.

He was also placed on a three-month restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “Your record shows that you are someone who is not afraid to turn to violence, but violence is never the answer.”

