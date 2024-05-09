For sale: East Neuk fixer-upper with direct beach access for £295k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: East Neuk fixer-upper with direct beach access for £295k

The house in Cellardyke has superb sea views and a gate at the bottom of the garden that opens onto the beach.

By Jack McKeown
The house sits on Cellardyke's waterfront. Image: Rettie.
The house sits on Cellardyke's waterfront. Image: Rettie.

A house in the East Neuk with direct beach access is a fantastic renovation opportunity.

Number 27 Shore Street enjoys a great location in Cellardyke. The house is spread over two levels, with an attic and a brick offshoot extension that houses the kitchen.

The ground floor has two bedrooms, a shower room, kitchen and utility room. The living room is on the first floor, and there are two more bedrooms on upper level.

The house sits on the waterfront at Cellardyke. Image: Rettie.
A gate offers direct access to the beach. Image: Rettie.
The house has outstanding sea views. Image: Rettie.

A fixed staircase leads to a floored attic, which has the potential to be developed into another bedroom,.

Whoever buys the property will need to be prepared to spend some money on it. The previous owner sadly passed away 18 months ago aged 94 and the interior is dated and in need of attention.

Fixer upper

The room layout is awkward, with the utility off a downstairs bedroom and an upstairs bedroom accessed from the living room. A new purchaser may want to look at completely changing the layout of the house.

The interior needs a refresh. Image: Rettie.
The house has bags of potential. Image: Rettie.
The iconic harbour and beach are on your doorstep. Image: Rettie.

The enclosed rear garden offers direct access to the beach. At the end of the garden attached to the sea wall there’s a workshop outbuilding with a storeroom below. This could be converted into a superb home office or entertaining space.

The house is not listed, which should make it easier to renovate and extend. However it is in a conservation area.

Part of the East Neuk, Cellardyke connects with the larger village of Anstruther, which has a range of amenities including one of Scotland’s best fish and chip shops.

 

27 Shore Street, Cellardyke is on sale with Rettie for offers over £295,000.

Conversation