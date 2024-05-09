For sale: East Neuk fixer-upper with direct beach access for £295k

A house in the East Neuk with direct beach access is a fantastic renovation opportunity.

Number 27 Shore Street enjoys a great location in Cellardyke. The house is spread over two levels, with an attic and a brick offshoot extension that houses the kitchen.

The ground floor has two bedrooms, a shower room, kitchen and utility room. The living room is on the first floor, and there are two more bedrooms on upper level.

A fixed staircase leads to a floored attic, which has the potential to be developed into another bedroom,.

Whoever buys the property will need to be prepared to spend some money on it. The previous owner sadly passed away 18 months ago aged 94 and the interior is dated and in need of attention.

Fixer upper

The room layout is awkward, with the utility off a downstairs bedroom and an upstairs bedroom accessed from the living room. A new purchaser may want to look at completely changing the layout of the house.

The enclosed rear garden offers direct access to the beach. At the end of the garden attached to the sea wall there’s a workshop outbuilding with a storeroom below. This could be converted into a superb home office or entertaining space.

The house is not listed, which should make it easier to renovate and extend. However it is in a conservation area.

Part of the East Neuk, Cellardyke connects with the larger village of Anstruther, which has a range of amenities including one of Scotland’s best fish and chip shops.

27 Shore Street, Cellardyke is on sale with Rettie for offers over £295,000.