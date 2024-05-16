Charming waterfront cottage in Broughty Ferry has unusual feature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming waterfront cottage in Broughty Ferry has unusual feature

On sale for £280k, Barometer Cottage has a shoreside spot on one of the Ferry's most historic streets.

By Jack McKeown
Barometer Cottage in on Broughty Ferry's waterfront. Image: Blackadders.
Barometer Cottage in on Broughty Ferry's waterfront. Image: Blackadders.

Barometer Cottage has a very unusual feature.

An original barometer sits in a stone case beside the front door. In the 19th and 20th Centuries it was used by local fisherman to check the weather forecast before heading out to sea.

Barometer Cottage is on Fisher Street on Broughty Ferry’s waterfront. The house was built in 1810, with the barometer dating from 1859.

The B listed, semi-detached cottage has an open plan lounge/dining room on the ground floor, as well as a galley kitchen.

The waterfront at Broughty Ferry.
Barometer Cottage is on the waterfront. Image: Blackadders.
The cottage has been upgraded by its owner. Image: Blackadders.

On the upper level there are two double bedrooms and a shower room. The living room and both bedrooms enjoy outstanding views across the Tay.

The current owner has upgraded the house over her time there and it is in immaculate condition.

Views from the upstairs bedrooms of Barometer Cottage in Broughty Ferry.
Views from the upstairs bedrooms. Image: Blackadders.
The living/dining room. Image: Blackadders.

The cottage has gas central heating, with underfloor heating on the lower level and radiators upstairs.

When Barometer Cottage was built, fishing was Broughty Ferry’s main industry. For many years it was owned by the Bell family and the lane that runs along the side of the cottage is named after them.

Origin story of the barometer

The origin of the cottage’s barometer dates back to Robert Fitzroy. He was captain of HMS Beagle, the vessel that took Darwin on his famous voyage.

Fitzroy became the first chief of the newly founded Met Office. In an attempt to reduce the number of fishermen dying in storms, in 1857 he persuaded the Board of Trade in London to place barometers around Britain’s coastal fishing communities.

The barometer sits in a stone case beside the front door of the Broughty Ferry cottage.
The barometer sits in a stone case beside the front door. Image: Blackadders.

Leading instrument maker Negretti and Zambra made the devices. The early focus was on getting them to Scotland, which generally had Britain’s worst weather.

In 1859 a Fitzroy Storm Barometer was fitted at what is now called Barometer Cottage. Sometime in the 1950s or 60s the barometer disappeared from the cottage.

Following a major restoration of the cottage in 2009-10, a Negretti and Zambra storm barometer dating from around 1860 was located.

It is now set in the stone case to the front of the cottage and protected from harm by hardened glass and a steel door.

Barometer Cottage, 115 Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Blackadders for offers over £280,000.

