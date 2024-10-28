Stunning Piperdam home comes with indoor swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning Piperdam home comes with indoor swimming pool

The five-bedroom property on Osprey Road also has a sauna.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Piperdam home comes with an indoor swimming pool. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The Piperdam home comes with an indoor swimming pool. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

A stunning Piperdam home with its own indoor swimming pool is up for sale.

The five-bedroom property on Osprey Road also comes with a sauna.

The home boasts breathtaking views from a glass-fronted balcony on the first floor.

It is described by agent Harmony Homes as a “true gem within the prestigious Piperdam development”.

The five-bedroom home. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The property spans 5,823 sq ft. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The property has breathtaking views. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The home has Piperdam leisure resort and golf course on its doorstep. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

The home has two reception rooms, five spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen, dining room, lounge, sunroom and one bedroom with an en-suite.

The indoor pool is also on this floor, as well as the changing rooms.

The home is spread across two levels. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The first lounge. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The home has two reception rooms. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The kitchen. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The kitchen leads out to a decked area. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The dining room. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
There is a sunroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The indoor swimming pool. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
There are changing rooms at the pool. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The sauna. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Another view of the bedroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The room has a large en-suite. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The en suite. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
There is also a WC downstairs. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

Upstairs, there are four additional bedrooms – three with en-suites – another lounge and a WC.

The home, which was built in 2000, also has a double garage and additional parking for at least six vehicles.

It also comes equipped with an eco-friendly biomass fuel system.

The home has the Piperdam leisure resort and golf course on its doorstep.

There are two floors. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
There is another lounge upstairs. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
One of the first-floor bedrooms. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Most of the bedrooms come with en-suites. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The home has five bathrooms. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
An en-suite. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

The listing describes it as a “prestigious property that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience in one of the most sought-after locations”.

The property is on the market with Harmony Homes Estate Agents for offers over £750,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a top-floor flat with amazing balcony views of the City Quay has dropped in price.

And a rundown Kirkton family home is going to auction for just £60,000.

