Stunning Piperdam home comes with indoor swimming pool

A stunning Piperdam home with its own indoor swimming pool is up for sale.

The five-bedroom property on Osprey Road also comes with a sauna.

The home boasts breathtaking views from a glass-fronted balcony on the first floor.

It is described by agent Harmony Homes as a “true gem within the prestigious Piperdam development”.

The home has two reception rooms, five spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen, dining room, lounge, sunroom and one bedroom with an en-suite.

The indoor pool is also on this floor, as well as the changing rooms.

Upstairs, there are four additional bedrooms – three with en-suites – another lounge and a WC.

The home, which was built in 2000, also has a double garage and additional parking for at least six vehicles.

It also comes equipped with an eco-friendly biomass fuel system.

The home has the Piperdam leisure resort and golf course on its doorstep.

The listing describes it as a “prestigious property that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience in one of the most sought-after locations”.

The property is on the market with Harmony Homes Estate Agents for offers over £750,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a top-floor flat with amazing balcony views of the City Quay has dropped in price.

And a rundown Kirkton family home is going to auction for just £60,000.