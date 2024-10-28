Perthshire model celebrates Formula 1 driver boyfriend Carlos Sainz’s Mexico GP win

A Perthshire model has been spotted celebrating her Formula 1 driver boyfriend Carlos Sainz’s Mexico Grand Prix win.

Rebecca Donaldson, 30, from Scone, joined the Spaniard’s family during the race on Sunday – when Sainz secured his fourth career F1 victory.

Donaldson has been linked with the Ferrari racing driver since the summer of 2023 and is regularly seen cheering him on during race weekends.

Speaking at his post-race press conference, Sainz said: “I knew coming into it that we might have a chance to win.

“And I’ve been focused, been on it all weekend.

“On top of that, I knew my family was coming and my best friends, my girlfriend, a lot of people were here to support me.

“And I said maybe destiny has something ready for me this weekend, that my maybe last win with Ferrari can come in front of them with all the support that I had from them all this year and in a great podium, a great place like Mexico City.

“I’ve been driving well and I made it stick and you cannot imagine how happy and proud I am right now.”

Who is Scone model Rebecca Donaldson?

Donaldson, a former Perth Academy pupil, took her first steps in modelling when she won a beauty contest at Dundee College’s Gardyne Campus in 2011.

This gave her entry to the Top Model UK competition, which is seen as a springboard for a professional modelling career.

Since then, Donaldson has appeared on the covers of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue magazines across Europe.

As well as modelling, she launched Muse Activewear – selling gym wear for “ambitious, inspired” women – in 2020.

Rumours of her relationship with the F1 driver emerged last year when they were spotted together.

Donaldson also starred in an advert for Ferrari.

Before her relationship with Sainz, Donaldson dated Scott Disick – star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs.

The pair were seen attending the premiere of the first season of The Kardashians in April 2022, but they split two months later.

Earlier this year, Sainz’s Ferrari team-mate at Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, visited St Andrews and Gleneagles during a golf trip.