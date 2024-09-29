Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip

The Ferrari driver was "very nice" as he chatted with staff at a shop in the Fife town.

By Laura Devlin
Charles Leclerc alongside Glemuir managing director Mikhel Ruia. Image: Auchterlonies of St Andrews
Charles Leclerc alongside Glemuir managing director Mikhel Ruia. Image: Auchterlonies of St Andrews

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has visited St Andrews and Gleneagles during a golf trip.

The Ferrari driver, who won the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, was in the Fife town on Friday.

He attracted a crowd of onlookers as he made his way around the Old Course and even took time to have selfies taken with some of the fans who came out to watch.

It is understood Leclerc was staying at Gleneagles during his trip to Scotland.

Charles Leclerc ‘very nice’ during visit to St Andrews

While in St Andrews, the 26-year-old stopped off at the Auchterlonies of St Andrews store on Golf Place.

Speaking to The Courier about his visit, an employee said: “He was playing golf with the Glemuir (golf clothing firm) managing director.

“We sell a lot of their products so they stopped by.

“He spent maybe about half an hour or so in the shop, he was pleasant and very nice.”

Charles Leclerc with fans. Image: leclercsstreet/X

Leclerc is the latest in a long line of celebrities to enjoy a game of golf at St Andrews.

Recent visitors have included singers Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, who was left red-faced when his tee shot of the 18th  struck a passing vehicle.

More famous faces will be in town next week during the Dunhill Links Championship.

