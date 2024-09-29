Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has visited St Andrews and Gleneagles during a golf trip.

The Ferrari driver, who won the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, was in the Fife town on Friday.

He attracted a crowd of onlookers as he made his way around the Old Course and even took time to have selfies taken with some of the fans who came out to watch.

It is understood Leclerc was staying at Gleneagles during his trip to Scotland.

Charles Leclerc ‘very nice’ during visit to St Andrews

While in St Andrews, the 26-year-old stopped off at the Auchterlonies of St Andrews store on Golf Place.

Speaking to The Courier about his visit, an employee said: “He was playing golf with the Glemuir (golf clothing firm) managing director.

“We sell a lot of their products so they stopped by.

“He spent maybe about half an hour or so in the shop, he was pleasant and very nice.”

Leclerc is the latest in a long line of celebrities to enjoy a game of golf at St Andrews.

Recent visitors have included singers Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, who was left red-faced when his tee shot of the 18th struck a passing vehicle.

More famous faces will be in town next week during the Dunhill Links Championship.