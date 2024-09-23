A-list film stars and chart-topping musicians among celebrities heading for Tayside and Fife at Dunhill golf

A-list film stars and chart-topping musicians will be among the celebrities appearing in Tayside and Fife for the 2024 Dunhill Links golf.

The pro-am event takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course in St Andrews between October 3 and 6.

Each year, the championship attracts an array of famous faces, who tee it up alongside some of the world’s top golfers.

Among the names already announced for this year is actor Bill Murray, who recently reprised his role as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Another Hollywood legend, Andy Garcia, will also return to the tournament, where he has been a regular over the years.

Joining the Godfather star is Kathryn Newton, known for playing Paul Rudd’s daughter Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Singer-songwriter Huey Lewis heads the list of musical talent taking part in the event.

Keane singer Tom Chaplin, Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and Dave Farrell, bassist for the recently reformed Linkin Park, will also be in attendance.

English cricket heroes Jimmy Anderson and Kevin Pietersen are two of the sporting giants who have been named.

Joining them are Dutch footballing icon Ruud Gullit and surfer Kelly Slater.

Host of top golfers to appear at Dunhill Links 2024

The 2024 Dunhill Links will feature one of its strongest golf fields of recent years – vying for a $4.8 million prize fund and valuable ranking points.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the trophy last year, will attempt to be the second professional to record back-to-back victories.

Rory McIlroy – who enjoyed banter with fans during an impromptu round at St Andrews during the summer – is also in the line-up, where he will be joined by dad Gerry for the pro-am.

Major winners Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry will also be competing alongside the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington and Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre.

More famous faces will be unveiled closer to the start of the tournament.

The event’s final day was called off twice last year, prompting Piers Morgan to joke about the need for a snorkel to take part.