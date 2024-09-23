First look at new gym and fitness facilities at Dewars Centre in Perth

A controversial new gym and fitness studio has opened at Dewars Centre in Perth.

Live Active Leisure (LAL) unveiled the leisure facility at an opening day event on Saturday.

Around 400 people were given a tour of the site, tried out equipment and participated in fitness classes.

The new facility has replaced the indoor bowling carpet at Dewars Centre to effectively end the ability for people to play the sport in the Fair City.

Controversial new gym opens at Perth’s Dewars Centre

Gary Watson, director of operational services at LAL, said: “We are thrilled to open this fantastic new fitness facility for the people of Perth and Kinross.

“Our aim is to provide a welcoming environment where everyone – no matter their fitness level – can live an active life.

“Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned athlete, we have something for everyone.”

Customers can try out the gym for free with a seven-day fitness pass – which is only available until Saturday September 28.

The gym has been relocated from Bell’s Sports Centre after LAL and Perth and Kinross Council decided to close the North Inch complex due to flooding and insurance costs.

The move was met with a backlash from both public and local sports clubs.

The bowling community criticised the removal of the carpet, and led to the resignation of the vice-president of LAL.

It was also slammed by Age Scotland with many of the axed bowling club members coming from older generations.