Kirkcaldy cafe-bar put up for sale months after opening

Rumours on Kirk Wynd is on the market for offers in the region of £135,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
Rumours cafe-bar in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Graham & Sibbald
A cafe-bar in the centre of Kirkcaldy has been put up for sale just months after opening.

The venue opened in March promising menu options “created with your health and wellbeing in mind”.

Agent Graham and Sibbald describes the building as “recently refurbished to a high standard” and in turnkey condition.

Kirkcaldy cafe-bar Rumours in ‘turnkey’ condition

The listing says: “The property for sale offers a modern fit-out situated in the busy trading area of Kirkcaldy.

“The business for sale is in turnkey conditioning offering a ground floor bar and restaurant, a commercial kitchen and a large server.

“The business for sale is a perfect way of life business for a hands-on operator.”

The cafe was previously let but is now being sold by the landlord.

Rumours cafe-bar in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The cafe-bar is licensed. Image: Graham & Sibbald
The bar area. Image: Graham & Sibbald

The most recent post on the Rumours Facebook page from June by owner Kelly Johnston said the cafe would close to address “urgent technical issues” and expand the team.

The post said: “The refurbishment of the cafe-bar was four months and we have been open three months and I have not stopped for rest.

“I will take the next few days to complete urgent technical issues within the cafe-bar, expand the team and focus on my health to reopen to offer you the service and quality that I have promised and want to give.

Inside Rumours in Kirkcaldy. Graham & Sibbald
Some of the seating at the cafe-bar. Image: Graham & Sibbald

“I thank you for your understanding at this time, and we will be back fighting fit in the coming days.”

Ms Johnston declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

It comes as another cafe in Kirkcaldy, Chinwag’s on Rosslyn Street, was put up for sale.

The Exchequer pub on the town’s High Street has also hit the market.

