'Twa Teams, One Street' nominated for top podcast gong at 2024 Football Content Awards

The Courier's revamped Dundee and Dundee United podcast has been recognised amongst the best of its type.

'Twa Teams, One Street' kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
‘Twa Teams, One Street’ has been nominated for a top gong at this year’s Football Content Awards.

The Courier podcast, dedicated to both of Dundee’s top football clubs, has been named amongst the finalists in the ‘Best Podcast – International’ category at the 2024 awards.

And podcast listeners, whether Dundee or United fans, can do their bit to boost its chances of winning by voting online.

The Twa Teams Monday team: (from left) Will Battle, Alan Temple, Jim Spence, George Cran, Tom Duthie and Megan Avolio. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
‘Twa Teams’, which was relaunched as a twice-weekly show in a vibrant new studio at the start of the current football season, has been picked as a finalist from amongst 36,000 total nominations across 34 categories.

It will go toe-to-toe with podcasts like ‘A Celtic State of Mind (ACSOM)’, ‘The Italian Football Podcast’ and content from Scottish football YouTuber Blair McNally, to be crowned top show at November 21’s ceremony, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Presented by former Evening Telegraph chief football writer Tam Duthie, ‘Twa Teams’ digs deep into every development at both Tannadice and Dens Park, aided by the expert contributions of panellists, Alan Temple, George Cran, Jim Spence and Graeme Finnan.

Courier head of sport Sean Hamilton said: “This nomination is testament to the hard work done every single week by each of the podcast’s regular cast members, aided superbly by DC Thomson’s audio-visual team, led by Mark Asquith.

“As anyone who has watched on YouTube or listened via their chosen podcast platform can attest, ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ provides superb insight on Dundee FC and Dundee United, while also maintaining an unswerving commitment to entertainment.

“That’s not easy to do and everyone involved deserves huge credit.”

‘Twa Teams’ listeners from both sides of the street can vote for the show online here: at the 2024 Football Content Awards website.

The winner will be decided via a 50/50 split between public votes and those of a judging panel.

