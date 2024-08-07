PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee and Dundee United news, views and analysis

The Courier’s Twa Teams, One Street podcast has kicked off the new football season with a double dose of football insight, analysis and fun.

The only podcast as obsessed by Dundee and Dundee United as their loyal supporters are is now available on Mondays and Thursdays this season.

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street dives deep into the matches, the personalities and the business of Dundee’s beloved football clubs.

Joining host Tom Duthie are the Courier’s Dundee FC reporter George Cran, Dundee United reporter Alan Temple, and a host of special guests, including Jim Spence, Graeme Finnan and Sean Hamilton, the Courier’s head of sport.

Derby special

Sean Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm for the podcast’s return, saying: “We are thrilled to bring back Twa Teams, One Street with a fresh new look and even more engaging content.

“Our aim is to provide fans with insightful analysis, exclusive interviews and lively discussions that truly reflect their passion for Dundee FC and Dundee United.”

The revamped podcast launched this week, just in time to cover the highly anticipated return of Dundee United to the Scottish Premiership.

Fresh from Sunday’s season-opening derby at Tannadice, the podcast unpicks the eagerly awaited all-city clash and what it means for both teams moving forward.

With Dundee aiming to replicate last season’s top-six finish and United determined to return to the top flight with a bang, Twa Teams, One Street will be there to pore over every detail, providing fans with the thorough and passionate coverage they crave.

Tune in twice a week to Twa Teams, One Street for all the latest on Dundee’s top football clubs.

The podcast is available on The Courier website, YouTube and on major podcast platforms with new episodes airing on Mondays and Thursdays.

Or check it out here: