PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee and Dundee United news, views and analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee and Dundee United news, views and analysis

The award-winning podcast is now available on Mondays and Thursdays with new guests including Jim Spence.

The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
By Reporter

The Courier’s Twa Teams, One Street podcast has kicked off the new football season with a double dose of football insight, analysis and fun.

The only podcast as obsessed by Dundee and Dundee United as their loyal supporters are is now available on Mondays and Thursdays this season.

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street dives deep into the matches, the personalities and the business of Dundee’s beloved football clubs.

Joining host Tom Duthie are the Courier’s Dundee FC reporter George Cran, Dundee United reporter Alan Temple, and a host of special guests, including Jim Spence, Graeme Finnan and Sean Hamilton, the Courier’s head of sport.

Twa Teams, One Street kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Derby special

Sean Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm for the podcast’s return, saying: “We are thrilled to bring back Twa Teams, One Street with a fresh new look and even more engaging content.

“Our aim is to provide fans with insightful analysis, exclusive interviews and lively discussions that truly reflect their passion for Dundee FC and Dundee United.”

The revamped podcast launched this week, just in time to cover the highly anticipated return of Dundee United to the Scottish Premiership.

The Twa Teams Monday team: (from left) Will Battle, Alan Temple, Jim Spence, George Cran, Tom Duthie and Megan Avolio. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
The Twa Teams Monday team (from left): Will Battle, Alan Temple, Jim Spence, George Cran, Tom Duthie and Megan Avolio. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Fresh from Sunday’s season-opening derby at Tannadice, the podcast unpicks the eagerly awaited all-city clash and what it means for both teams moving forward.

With Dundee aiming to replicate last season’s top-six finish and United determined to return to the top flight with a bang, Twa Teams, One Street will be there to pore over every detail, providing fans with the thorough and passionate coverage they crave.

Tune in twice a week to Twa Teams, One Street for all the latest on Dundee’s top football clubs.

The podcast is available on The Courier website, YouTube and on major podcast platforms with new episodes airing on Mondays and Thursdays.

Or check it out here:

More from Dundee FC

Gordon Smith goes up against Jim Baxter of Rangers, with the crowd looking on
Gordon Smith: Prince of wingers who brought glamour to Dundee FC
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Luke McCowan transfer speculation
Simon Murray signs autographs for Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young
15 best pictures as Dundee fans greet heroes at Dens Park training session
2
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
5
Luke McCowan has already caught the eye this season for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Will Luke McCowan still be Dundee's talisman as transfer talk hots up?
2
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals half-time message in 'big' derby team-talk as he addresses Dundee future
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over possession of pyrotechnic before Dundee derby
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee new boy set for fine after Dens duo's funny social media exchange
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on squad strength and 'numbers' still to add as Aaron…

Conversation