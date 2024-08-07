St Johnstone reveal Sam McClelland injury details after defender was stretchered off against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone reveal Sam McClelland injury details after defender was stretchered off against Aberdeen

The Northern Ireland under-21 international has been a regular in Craig Levein's team so far this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury against Aberdeen.
Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have confirmed that Sam McClelland has ruptured his Achilles and faces a long road back to fitness.

The Northern Ireland international sustained the injury early in the second half of Saints’ 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Monday night, while challenging for a header with Bojan Miovski.

A scan has backed-up manager Craig Levein’s post-match fears and the Perth boss is now likely to go back into the transfer market to seek a replacement for McClelland, who had re-established himself in the first team after a successful loan with Dundee United.

Sam McClelland being stretched off.
Sam McClelland being stretched off. Image: Shutterstock.

“Sam had started the season well for us and for this to now happen is terribly unfair,” said Levein, no stranger to serious injuries during his own playing career.

“Sam has the support of everyone at the club and we all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch.”

