St Johnstone reveal Sam McClelland injury details after defender was stretchered off against Aberdeen

St Johnstone have confirmed that Sam McClelland has ruptured his Achilles and faces a long road back to fitness.

The Northern Ireland international sustained the injury early in the second half of Saints’ 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Monday night, while challenging for a header with Bojan Miovski.

A scan has backed-up manager Craig Levein’s post-match fears and the Perth boss is now likely to go back into the transfer market to seek a replacement for McClelland, who had re-established himself in the first team after a successful loan with Dundee United.

“Sam had started the season well for us and for this to now happen is terribly unfair,” said Levein, no stranger to serious injuries during his own playing career.

“Sam has the support of everyone at the club and we all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch.”