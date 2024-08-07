Dundee housing development extension plans set for refusal amid traffic fears

Plans to expand the Balgillo Heights housing development in Dundee look set to be refused amid fears over increased traffic.

Housing developer Kirkwood Homes submitted an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

If approved, it would form part of the existing development which already has around 250 properties.

But city planning chiefs have now recommended the plans be refused, saying they fail to comply with council policy.

It comes just days after Kirkwood launched bid to get out of paying a previously-agreed £770,000 towards a new primary school for the area.

Dozens of new homes planned

Under the plans, 32 detached and six semi-detached properties would be added to the Balgillo Heights development.

These would be a mix of three, four and five bedroom houses.

The application also includes proposals for a bus service between Linlathen and the city centre.

This, Kirkwood says, would serve proposed stops on Mona Crescent immediately to the west of the proposed site.

However, 10 letters of objection were submitted to Dundee City Council. Among the concerns raised were:

Additional housing in the area would increase traffic and congestion on the surrounding roads and impact pedestrian safety.

The local area is not served well by local amenities such as shops, doctors and dentists, and schools.

There is a lack of greenspaces proposed within the site and wider area.

The Broughty Ferry community council also raised concerns there is “no evidence” an agreement between Kirkwood and a bus company has been signed.

They added that they were of “strong view a regular bus service should be established before a final planning decision is made”.

And council planning chiefs agree.

Decision due Monday

Writing in their recommendation to refuse the application, planners say Kirkwood have failed to demonstrate the development would be accessible by public transport.

They also determined the application “fails to demonstrate” residents would be able to meet the majority of their daily needs within a “reasonable distance of their home”.

A final decision will be made by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Last week, Kirkwood Homes submitted application to the local authority asking them to scrap a previously agreed financial obligation connected to Balgillo Heights.

It relates to an agreement the developer made with Dundee City Council in 2018 in order to get planning permission for 150 homes.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, Kirkwood agreed to pay £5,137 per house towards primary school provision for residents living in Balgillo Heights.

But bosses now argue the projected pupil roll for Forthill Primary School contradicts the council’s assertion in 2018 that it was nearing capacity.