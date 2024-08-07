Dundee housing development extension plans set for refusal amid traffic fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee housing development extension plans set for refusal amid traffic fears

Kirkwood Homes submitted an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses more houses at the Balgillo Heights development.

By Laura Devlin
Plans for new housing development at Balgilo Heights, Dundee now exclude neurological centre b
Existing houses being developed at Balgillo heights. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Plans to expand the Balgillo Heights housing development in Dundee look set to be refused amid fears over increased traffic.

Housing developer Kirkwood Homes submitted an application last December seeking permission to build 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

If approved, it would form part of the existing development which already has around 250 properties.

But city planning chiefs have now recommended the plans be refused, saying they fail to comply with council policy.

It comes just days after Kirkwood launched bid to get out of paying a previously-agreed £770,000 towards a new primary school for the area.

Dozens of new homes planned

Under the plans, 32 detached and six semi-detached properties would be added to the Balgillo Heights development.

These would be a mix of three, four and five bedroom houses.

The application also includes proposals for a bus service between Linlathen and the city centre.

This, Kirkwood says, would serve proposed stops on Mona Crescent immediately to the west of the proposed site.

projection of new Balgillo Heights home
A projection of the new homes for the site. Image: Kirkwood Homes.

However, 10 letters of objection were submitted to Dundee City Council. Among the concerns raised were:

  • Additional housing in the area would increase traffic and congestion on the surrounding roads and impact pedestrian safety.
  • The local area is not served well by local amenities such as shops, doctors and dentists, and schools.
  • There is a lack of greenspaces proposed within the site and wider area.

The Broughty Ferry community council also raised concerns there is “no evidence” an agreement between Kirkwood and a bus company has been signed.

They added that they were of “strong view a regular bus service should be established before a final planning decision is made”.

And council planning chiefs agree.

Decision due Monday

Writing in their recommendation to refuse the application, planners say Kirkwood have failed to demonstrate the development would be accessible by public transport.

They also determined the application “fails to demonstrate” residents would be able to meet the majority of their daily needs within a “reasonable distance of their home”.

A final decision will be made by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Last week, Kirkwood Homes submitted application to the local authority asking them to scrap a previously agreed financial obligation connected to Balgillo Heights.

The School Exclusion Zone outside Forthill Primary.
Kikrwood say Forthill Primary School is not nearing capacity. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It relates to an agreement the developer made with Dundee City Council in 2018 in order to get planning permission for 150 homes.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, Kirkwood agreed to pay £5,137 per house towards primary school provision for residents living in Balgillo Heights.

But bosses now argue the projected pupil roll for Forthill Primary School contradicts the council’s assertion in 2018 that it was nearing capacity.

Conversation