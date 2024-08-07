Tile company with branches in Dundee and Perth on ‘brink of collapse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Tile company with branches in Dundee and Perth on ‘brink of collapse’

CTD Tiles has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, according to Sky News.

By Rob McLaren
CTD Tiles in Clepington Road, Dundee. Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Fears have been raised about the future of tile supply stores in Dundee and Perth.

Ceramic Tile Distributers (CTD) Tiles, one of Britain’s biggest tile suppliers, is “on the brink of collapse”, according to Sky News.

The news organisation learnt CTD Tiles filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Monday.

They have reported advisers are “scrambling” to find a buyer for the business.

It is understood Interpath Advisory will be overseeing a sale process which could lead to a “pre-pack administration” later this month.

The impact on CTD Tiles stores and staff, including those in Dundee and Perth, is not yet known.

CTD sign on wall
The company has been trading for the past 50 years. Image: Google Maps.

Fear for future of CTD Tiles in Dundee and Perth

CTD Tiles was bought by the Aurelius Group, which previously acquired The Body Shop and Lloyds Pharmacy, in 2022.

It employs around 400 people and has 87 stores across the UK, including 13 acquired from Tile Giant just last year.

The business has traded from Clepington Road, Dundee, for around 10 years.

CTD Tiles in Perth is located within Jewson on Arran Road. The company also has an outlet in Springkerse Industrial Estate in Stirling.

The company’s branch in Arran Road, Perth. Perth.

CTD’s history goes back more than 50 years with the group becoming one of the leading names in the industry.

According to Sky News, it has managed to “withstand pressures” due to additional financial support from its owner.

CTD’s client base is principally made up of large housebuilders and it had revenues of £113 million last year.

A spokesperson from Aurelius said they were unable to comment.

The Body Shop, owned by the same parent company, entered administration in February this year.

Administrators are still seeking to conclude a deal to sell the brand, which operated in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline.

