EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Seb Palmer-Houlden can’t wait for Dens Park debut after ‘incredible’ derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Seb Palmer-Houlden can’t wait for Dens Park debut after ‘incredible’ derby

The frontman has made a strong start to life in dark blue.

Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Seb Palmer-Houlden is doing all he can to keep his starting spot for Dundee this weekend.

The Bristol City loanee kicked of his Scottish Premiership career with a goal in the derby at Tannadice, an “amazing feeling” for the 21-year-old.

Already on four strikes for the season, the energetic young striker has enjoyed a strong start to life in dark blue.

And he’s keen to keep that going when Hearts come to town on Saturday evening.

This will be Palmer-Houlden’s first taste of playing in front of a Dens Park crowd.

Dundee fans at the Dundee derby at Tannadice
Dundee fans go wild at Tannadice after Seb Palmer-Houlden made it 1-1. Image: SNS

After experiencing an away day at Tannadice, the anticipation of a home game this weekend has already begun.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to play in front of them,” he exclusively told the Courier.

“They were amazing on Sunday. Even after the game and the players really appreciate how much they affect the game for us.

“For an away crowd with around 3,000 there they were so intimidating and louder than the home fans which was incredible.”

‘Incredible game’

Palmer-Houlden heads for the corner flag. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

It was quite a first taste of Scottish league football for the youngster and he admits the frantic opening period took some getting to grips with.

“The first 10 minutes trying to settle down into everything was incredible,” he added.

“But the atmosphere from both sets of fans was outstanding.

“It’s an incredible game to play in.”

‘Amazing feeling’

And even more incredible to score in. Palmer-Houlden was in the right place to pop home a loose ball after Simon Murray saw his effort pushed out by Dundee United goalie Jack Walton.

The striker, though, admits he forgot a key feature of Premiership football – one that could have backfired.

“I always just try and stay in the box, luckily it fell to me and I swung my left foot at it,” Palmer-Houlden added.

Palmer-Houlden makes it 1-1 for Dundee in the derby at Dundee United. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Palmer-Houlden makes it 1-1. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

“I didn’t really think about it!

“There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal.

“But I completely forgot there was VAR so the celebration could have backfired on me!

“The next minute I’m worrying about offside and stuff.

“It was an amazing feeling to score in the Dundee derby.

“The atmosphere was amazing. From the warm-up, throughout the whole game the fans backed us and backed us.

“I think they really helped us get that point at the end of the day.

“It was brilliant to celebrate my first league goal in front of them.”

More from Dundee FC

The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee…
Gordon Smith goes up against Jim Baxter of Rangers, with the crowd looking on
Gordon Smith: Prince of wingers who brought glamour to Dundee FC
3
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Luke McCowan transfer speculation
Simon Murray signs autographs for Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young
15 best pictures as Dundee fans greet heroes at Dens Park training session
2
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
5
Luke McCowan has already caught the eye this season for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Will Luke McCowan still be Dundee's talisman as transfer talk hots up?
2
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan enjoys his derby equaliser for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals half-time message in 'big' derby team-talk as he addresses Dundee future
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over possession of pyrotechnic before Dundee derby
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee new boy set for fine after Dens duo's funny social media exchange

Conversation