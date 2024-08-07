EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Seb Palmer-Houlden can’t wait for Dens Park debut after ‘incredible’ derby

Seb Palmer-Houlden is doing all he can to keep his starting spot for Dundee this weekend.

The Bristol City loanee kicked of his Scottish Premiership career with a goal in the derby at Tannadice, an “amazing feeling” for the 21-year-old.

Already on four strikes for the season, the energetic young striker has enjoyed a strong start to life in dark blue.

And he’s keen to keep that going when Hearts come to town on Saturday evening.

This will be Palmer-Houlden’s first taste of playing in front of a Dens Park crowd.

After experiencing an away day at Tannadice, the anticipation of a home game this weekend has already begun.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to play in front of them,” he exclusively told the Courier.

“They were amazing on Sunday. Even after the game and the players really appreciate how much they affect the game for us.

“For an away crowd with around 3,000 there they were so intimidating and louder than the home fans which was incredible.”

‘Incredible game’

It was quite a first taste of Scottish league football for the youngster and he admits the frantic opening period took some getting to grips with.

“The first 10 minutes trying to settle down into everything was incredible,” he added.

“But the atmosphere from both sets of fans was outstanding.

“It’s an incredible game to play in.”

‘Amazing feeling’

And even more incredible to score in. Palmer-Houlden was in the right place to pop home a loose ball after Simon Murray saw his effort pushed out by Dundee United goalie Jack Walton.

The striker, though, admits he forgot a key feature of Premiership football – one that could have backfired.

“I always just try and stay in the box, luckily it fell to me and I swung my left foot at it,” Palmer-Houlden added.

“I didn’t really think about it!

“There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal.

“But I completely forgot there was VAR so the celebration could have backfired on me!

“The next minute I’m worrying about offside and stuff.

“It was an amazing feeling to score in the Dundee derby.

“The atmosphere was amazing. From the warm-up, throughout the whole game the fans backed us and backed us.

“I think they really helped us get that point at the end of the day.

“It was brilliant to celebrate my first league goal in front of them.”