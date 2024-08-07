First look inside new accessible homes built in Charleston, Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside new accessible homes built in Charleston, Dundee

More than 60 specialist homes are being built across seven sites.

By Andrew Robson
The specialist homes In Charleston.
The specialist homes In Charleston. Image: Mike Dooley

The first phase of new accessible homes built in Dundee has been completed.

Campion Homes is delivering 66 new specialist homes in Charleston that support independent living.

The project comprises 50 two-bedroom flats, 14 four-bedroom houses and two five-bedroom houses across seven sites.

The first 30 homes were passed to care providers Blackwood Homes and Care, Bield Housing and Care and Hillcrest Housing Association on Wednesday.

The properties are being delivered by Campion Homes.
The properties are being delivered by Campion Homes. Image: Campion Homes
36 accessible homes were delivered on Wednesday.
36 accessible homes were delivered on Wednesday. Image: Mike Dooley
Flats at the accessible Charleston Development.
Flats at the accessible Charleston development. Image: Mike Dooley

Dougie Herd, joint managing director at Campion Homes, says it is a “really exciting milestone” for the Charleston development.

He said: “Each home in this development has been specifically designed to be fully accessible, adaptable and to include a range of benefits to help people live independent lives.

“The properties have a range of additional benefits, including solar panels, rise and fall worktops and kitchen cupboards and Blackwood’s digital technology to assist independent living.

Look inside new Charleston homes

“The digital technology can be personalised and links users to care and health services, home automation local information, entertainment and video access to family and friends.”

The homes are being built on sites on Liff Place, Gourdie Place, Gourdie Crescent, Charleston Road, Invercraig Road and Buttars Road.

The remaining 36 homes will be completed over the next three months.

Inside one of the new Charleston homes
Inside one of the new homes. Image: Mike Dooley
Inside one of the new homes.
The living space. Image: Mike Dooley
A bathroom.
A bathroom. Image: Mike Dooley
A kitchen inside the a accessible Charleston home
A kitchen. Image: Mike Dooley
A lift inside the flats.
A lift inside the flats. Image: Mike Dooley
An accessible shower room.
An accessible shower room. Image: Mike Dooley

Simon Fitzpatrick, chief executive of Blackwood, said: “These homes will be totally transformational for those who will move into them, and we’re thrilled to see the first homes at Charleston being handed over.

“This marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible, adaptive and technology-enabled housing that supports independent living.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, plans to expand the Balgillo Heights housing development look set to be refused amid fears over increased traffic.

Conversation