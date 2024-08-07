First look inside new accessible homes built in Charleston, Dundee

The first phase of new accessible homes built in Dundee has been completed.

Campion Homes is delivering 66 new specialist homes in Charleston that support independent living.

The project comprises 50 two-bedroom flats, 14 four-bedroom houses and two five-bedroom houses across seven sites.

The first 30 homes were passed to care providers Blackwood Homes and Care, Bield Housing and Care and Hillcrest Housing Association on Wednesday.

Dougie Herd, joint managing director at Campion Homes, says it is a “really exciting milestone” for the Charleston development.

He said: “Each home in this development has been specifically designed to be fully accessible, adaptable and to include a range of benefits to help people live independent lives.

“The properties have a range of additional benefits, including solar panels, rise and fall worktops and kitchen cupboards and Blackwood’s digital technology to assist independent living.

Look inside new Charleston homes

“The digital technology can be personalised and links users to care and health services, home automation local information, entertainment and video access to family and friends.”

The homes are being built on sites on Liff Place, Gourdie Place, Gourdie Crescent, Charleston Road, Invercraig Road and Buttars Road.

The remaining 36 homes will be completed over the next three months.

Simon Fitzpatrick, chief executive of Blackwood, said: “These homes will be totally transformational for those who will move into them, and we’re thrilled to see the first homes at Charleston being handed over.

“This marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible, adaptive and technology-enabled housing that supports independent living.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, plans to expand the Balgillo Heights housing development look set to be refused amid fears over increased traffic.