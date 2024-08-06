Ian Murray sacking: The numbers Raith Rovers say are behind shock decision – assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray sacking: The numbers Raith Rovers say are behind shock decision – assessed

The Stark's Park side axed their manager after the first league game of the new season.

Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers sacked manager Ian Murray at the weekend. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Andy Barrowman has revealed that Raith Rovers sacked Ian Murray because of his managerial record over the course of a ‘number of months’.

And the initial statement announcing the shock move on Sunday stated that ‘results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations’.

“In our opinion, we think there’s been a regress, individually and collectively, from the turn of the year,” Barrowman said in an interview with Raith TV.

“We didn’t feel that regression was going to change under Ian’s leadership.”

Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

So, what do the numbers show about that apparent downturn in form? Courier Sport has taken a look.

A season of two halves

Raith started last term with an inauspicious point away to Partick Thistle in the league, needing what was to become a trademark goal from Kieran Mitchell to leave with a 2-2 draw.

Following that up with a 3-2 victory against Morton, the Stark’s Park men stormed their way to 12 wins from 18 league games before the turn of the year.

They suffered just one defeat – against bogey team Airdrie – and moved to the top of the Championship table with a stunning 1-0 win against title rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on December 16.

However, that’s when things started to unravel.

Their only win from their next eight league and cup games was the New Year derby against rivals Dunfermline, and a run of five straight defeats after that East End Park clash dented confidence.

Alex Samuel with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick for Inverness against Raith Rovers.
Alex Samuel bagged a hat-trick for Inverness Caley Thistle to defeat Raith Rovers in January. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

It resulted in a tweak to tactics, with Murray recognising the team had lost too many goals to be serious title contenders and implementing a more defensive approach.

That helped land a 2-1 victory over United in February to stay in the championship hunt.

But a calamitous 3-2 defeat away to Arbroath a fortnight later proved to be costly when United won the head-to-head at Tannadice at the end of March.

Firmly up against it, another loss to Airdrie effectively ended hopes of taking top spot. But they finished the campaign with four clean sheets in a heartening unbeaten run.

Having taken 41 points from the first half of the season, the second 18 games yielded 28 points and eight victories.

Goals and glory

When it comes to goals for and against, there was a distinct difference between the two halves of the campaign.

Raith netted 35 times and only failed to score in one of their opening 18 matches.

They conceded 24 times for a plus 11 goal difference.

Lewis Vaughan is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Vaughan was Raith Rovers’ top scorer last season with 19 goals. Image: SNS.

But that change in tactics brought about by the five-game losing streak from January had effects at both ends of the pitch.

They scored just 23 times in the final 18 matches – 12 times fewer – but also conceded only 18 times – six less than before the mid-point in the campaign.

They went from three clean sheets to eight in the second half, but also failed to score six times for a plus five goal difference.

So, how does that compare with United?

There was undoubtedly a downturn in Raith’s numbers when contrasting the two halves of the campaign

But the numbers show the champions Dundee United also suffered a slight second-half decline, which perhaps betrays the nervous nature of the title run-in.

The Dundee United players celebrate last season's Scottish Championship title triumph.
The Dundee United players celebrate last season’s Scottish Championship title triumph. Image; SNS

Jim Goodwin’s men took 34 points – two wins more than Raith – in the second half of the season and 41 points – the same as Rovers – before that.

Those two wins more earned the Tannadice outfit the six-point gap they finished with at the summit in May.

Coupled with the start to the current season, with two defeats in five competitive games, it appears the numbers have eventually stacked up against Murray as far as the Raith board are concerned.

More from Football

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary
Dunfermline manager James McPake (left) with assistant Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline boss James McPake welcomes Falkirk being back in a 'tough, tough' Championship
Simon Murray signs autographs for Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young
15 best pictures as Dundee fans greet heroes at Dens Park training session
Kieron Bowie celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Raith set for financial windfall as Hibs close in on ex-Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
3
Luke McCowan has already caught the eye this season for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Will Luke McCowan still be Dundee's talisman as transfer talk hots up?
2
Craig Levein was happy with some of the things he saw from his St Johnstone team against Aberdeen.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Importance of 'having a go', midfield concern, Matt Smith…
Luke McCowan takes the acclaim after making it 2-2. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee remain tight-lipped amid reports of bids for star man Luke McCowan
A delighted Miller Thomson celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet's derby goal…
St Johnstone's Sam McClelland has suffered a serious injury.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein takes heart from display in defeat to Aberdeen but…