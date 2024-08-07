Montrose Argos premises up for auction with £700k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Argos premises up for auction with £700k price tag

The high street name has occupied the New Wynd unit for almost 20 years.

By Graham Brown
New Wynd in Montrose is being auctioned as a tenanted business opportunity. Image: Google Maps
New Wynd in Montrose is being auctioned as a tenanted business opportunity. Image: Google Maps

The building leased by Argos in Montrose is going under the hammer with a £700,000 starting price.

1 New Wynd has been occupied by the high street name since the retail development was built in 2006.

And the 12,600 sq. ft. unit is now being offered for sale as a tenanted business by its owners.

They say the property represents a “fantastic blue chip investment opportunity”.

Argos pay £100,000-a-year rental on the site.

The company extended the lease deal in 2021.

Argos outlet in New Wynd, Montrose.
Argos has occupied the New Wynd unit since it was constructed in 2006. Image: Google Maps

It is being offered in a Future Property Auctions online sale on August 22. An opening bid of £701k is being sought.

The auction site describes New Wynd as a “super size and location”.

It sits just off Montrose High Street.

The listing adds: “Modern retail investment with great parking and excellent central location.”

An adjacent unit has recently become the latest Screwfix outlet in Angus.

It was previously occupied by Broughty Ferry furniture retailer Gillies, but closed in March.

Screwfix said the new branch would bring a dozen jobs to the town.

Earlier this year, Argos gave Angus residents an assurance over the future of another local branch.

The company said the outlet on Arbroath High Street precinct was safe from closure.

It followed speculation after a decision by parent company Sainsbury’s to shut the long-standing branch in Dundee’s Overgate.

