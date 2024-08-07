Montrose Argos premises up for auction with £700k price tag

The building leased by Argos in Montrose is going under the hammer with a £700,000 starting price.

1 New Wynd has been occupied by the high street name since the retail development was built in 2006.

And the 12,600 sq. ft. unit is now being offered for sale as a tenanted business by its owners.

They say the property represents a “fantastic blue chip investment opportunity”.

Argos pay £100,000-a-year rental on the site.

The company extended the lease deal in 2021.

It is being offered in a Future Property Auctions online sale on August 22. An opening bid of £701k is being sought.

The auction site describes New Wynd as a “super size and location”.

It sits just off Montrose High Street.

The listing adds: “Modern retail investment with great parking and excellent central location.”

An adjacent unit has recently become the latest Screwfix outlet in Angus.

It was previously occupied by Broughty Ferry furniture retailer Gillies, but closed in March.

Screwfix said the new branch would bring a dozen jobs to the town.

Earlier this year, Argos gave Angus residents an assurance over the future of another local branch.

The company said the outlet on Arbroath High Street precinct was safe from closure.

It followed speculation after a decision by parent company Sainsbury’s to shut the long-standing branch in Dundee’s Overgate.