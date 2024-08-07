Most Fife bin collections to be scrapped for eight days during strikes

Most bin collections in Fife will be suspended when workers take strike action next week, it has been confirmed.

The local authority has warned the walkout will “significantly impact” household waste collections.

The majority of domestic bin collections across Fife are being suspended.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

Waste and recycling centres staff, and street cleansing staff will walk out from 5am on Wednesday August 14 until 4.59am on Thursday August 22.

There will also be an impact on recycling centres, which may be subject to closure, and collections from recycling points.

Services likely to be impacted by bin strikes in Fife

Residents’ wheeled bin collections

Recycling centres

Litter and dog waste bins

Street litter and fly-tipping clearances

Bulky uplifts (existing bookings may not go ahead)

Advice for Fife residents during bin strikes

Fife Council has advised Fife residents they should still put their bins out for collection as normal.

Carol Connolly, Fife Council’s executive director of place, said: “If your bin is due to be collected on a day affected by strike action, please present it on the kerb as usual.

“If it has not been emptied by 9pm, take it back in and present it again on the next scheduled day for that bin.

“Decisions on which bins will be serviced will be dependent on the numbers of employees attending work, or striking.”

Residents are also being urged to take their litter home if street bins are full.

Businesses should present bins at the kerb as usual, but if they are not emptied, bins should be taken back in and presented again on the next scheduled day for that bin.

Normal service is expected to resume on Thursday August 22.

Fife Council will provide updates on its website.

The Courier has a guide with everything you need to know about the bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.