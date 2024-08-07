Most Fife bin collections to be scrapped for eight days during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most Fife bin collections to be scrapped for eight days during strikes

Advice has been issued to residents.

By Andrew Robson
Bins in Fife may go unemptied. Image: Michael Alexander/DC Thomson
Most bin collections in Fife will be suspended when workers take strike action next week, it has been confirmed.

The local authority has warned the walkout will “significantly impact” household waste collections.

The majority of domestic bin collections across Fife are being suspended.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

Waste and recycling centres staff, and street cleansing staff will walk out from 5am on Wednesday August 14 until 4.59am on Thursday August 22.

There will also be an impact on recycling centres, which may be subject to closure, and collections from recycling points.

Services likely to be impacted by bin strikes in Fife

  • Residents’ wheeled bin collections
  • Recycling centres
  • Litter and dog waste bins
  • Street litter and fly-tipping clearances
  • Bulky uplifts (existing bookings may not go ahead)

Advice for Fife residents during bin strikes

Fife Council has advised Fife residents they should still put their bins out for collection as normal.

Carol Connolly, Fife Council’s executive director of place, said: “If your bin is due to be collected on a day affected by strike action, please present it on the kerb as usual.

“If it has not been emptied by 9pm, take it back in and present it again on the next scheduled day for that bin.

“Decisions on which bins will be serviced will be dependent on the numbers of employees attending work, or striking.”

Fife bin strike collection
The majority of domestic bin collections across Fife are being suspended. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Residents are also being urged to take their litter home if street bins are full.

Businesses should present bins at the kerb as usual, but if they are not emptied, bins should be taken back in and presented again on the next scheduled day for that bin.

Normal service is expected to resume on Thursday August 22.

Fife Council will provide updates on its website.

The Courier has a guide with everything you need to know about the bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

