Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: Everything we know so far

Bin strikes are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling in a dispute over pay.

Council staff in are set to walk out for eight days in August unless a deal is struck.

Here is all we know so far about the planned bin strikes.

This article will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Which council areas are affected by the bin strikes?

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling are all affected by planned industrial action.

Union members are striking in the following areas:

Unite: Angus, Dundee and Fife

Angus, Dundee and Fife Unison: Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling

Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling GMB: Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling

When will the bin strikes take place?

The bin strikes will take place between August 14 and August 21 2024.

Which services will be affected?

The strikes will involve waste workers – including residential bin collectors – street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

It has yet to be confirmed if services will be affected every day during the eight-day strike or just some days, with more details expected in the days ahead.

However, during similar strikes in 2022, household bins went unemptied with residents having to stockpile their waste for when collections resumed.

Street bins also overflowed in the likes of Dundee and Perth city centres, and large piles of waste built up at recycling points.

Why are workers striking?

Members of unions Unison, Unite and GMB voted to reject a 3.2% pay rise tabled by council umbrella body Cosla earlier this month.

Union chiefs insist the strikes are a last resort but say local government staff have seen the value of their wages reduced by a quarter over the last 14 years.

Cosla says its offer is “at the limits of affordability for councils”.

Could the bin strikes be called off?

Yes. Ahead of the announcement of industrial action, Cosla met with trade unions and the Scottish Government.

The meeting was described as “constructive” with Unite welcoming the “positive talks”.

However, the union warned that a new “credible offer” must be tabled “imminently” to avoid industrial action.

The Scottish Government says it is committed to further negotiations.

What have Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling councils said about the bin strikes?

All affected council areas have said they will try to minimise disruption should the strikes go ahead.

However, the local authorities have yet to detail the exact impact of the strikes on services.