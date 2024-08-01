Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: Everything we know so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: Everything we know so far

Industrial action is planned for eight days in August.

By Andrew Robson
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
There could be more scenes like this in August if the bin strikes go ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bin strikes are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling in a dispute over pay.

Council staff in are set to walk out for eight days in August unless a deal is struck.

Here is all we know so far about the planned bin strikes.

This article will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Which council areas are affected by the bin strikes?

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling are all affected by planned industrial action.

Union members are striking in the following areas:

  • Unite: Angus, Dundee and Fife
  • Unison: Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling
  • GMB: Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling

When will the bin strikes take place?

The bin strikes will take place between August 14 and August 21 2024.

Overflowing bins in Dundee during the 2022 strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Which services will be affected?

The strikes will involve waste workers – including residential bin collectors – street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

It has yet to be confirmed if services will be affected every day during the eight-day strike or just some days, with more details expected in the days ahead.

However, during similar strikes in 2022, household bins went unemptied with residents having to stockpile their waste for when collections resumed.

Street bins also overflowed in the likes of Dundee and Perth city centres, and large piles of waste built up at recycling points.

Piles of rubbish at a Dundee recycling point in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Tomson

Why are workers striking?

Members of unions Unison, Unite and GMB voted to reject a 3.2% pay rise tabled by council umbrella body Cosla earlier this month.

Union chiefs insist the strikes are a last resort but say local government staff have seen the value of their wages reduced by a quarter over the last 14 years.

Cosla says its offer is “at the limits of affordability for councils”.

Could the bin strikes be called off?

Yes. Ahead of the announcement of industrial action, Cosla met with trade unions and the Scottish Government.

The meeting was described as “constructive” with Unite welcoming the “positive talks”.

However, the union warned that a new “credible offer” must be tabled “imminently” to avoid industrial action.

The Scottish Government says it is committed to further negotiations.

Bin collection could be affected if the strikes go ahead in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling
Bin collection could be affected if the strikes go ahead. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What have Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling councils said about the bin strikes?

All affected council areas have said they will try to minimise disruption should the strikes go ahead.

However, the local authorities have yet to detail the exact impact of the strikes on services.

More from Dundee

Reform Street, Dundee
Wine bottle attack left victim 'seeing triple' in Dundee city centre
The former oil refinery on East Dock Street, Dundee, is for sale. Image: CBRE/Nynas UK
Chance to buy huge piece of land near Dundee Eden Project site
Linda McDonald on Tasmin Glass parole
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh 'fearful' ahead of parole hearing after Tasmin Glass…
Composite of local restaurants
Tayside serial dine-and-dash duo face their just desserts
Robbie Keltie
Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children
Police at Seagate, Dundee
Woman, 22, taken to hospital after nearby 'brawl' in Dundee city centre
Traffic at East Port Roundabout in Dundee.
Delays in Dundee city centre as traffic takes an hour to reach Tay Road…
6
Belvoir Dundee office on Crichton Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee letting agency narrowly avoids police action for failing to pay thousands owed to…
The Perfume Shop Dundee
The Perfume Shop marks opening of revamped Dundee Overgate store with giveaway
Traffic on the Tay Road Bridge.
Full list of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures confirmed

Conversation