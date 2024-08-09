Perth and Kinross residents warned bins may not be emptied during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross residents warned bins may not be emptied during strikes

Recycling points, street sweeping, special uplifts and public toilets may also be affected by the action.

By Ben MacDonald
Bins in Perth and Kinross may go unemptied during the strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bins in Perth and Kinross may go unemptied during the strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross residents have been warned that their bins may not be emptied during eight days of strikes.

The council is warning bin collections are “likely” to be disrupted during the industrial action between August 14 and 22.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “The strike action is likely to affect bin collections in Perth and Kinross areas.

Advice for Perth and Kinross residents during bin strikes

“If bins are not collected within 48 hours, residents should return their bin to their property and re-present it on the next scheduled collection date.

“Service disruption may also impact recycling centres, recycling points, street sweeping, special uplifts and public toilets.

“Householders and commercial customers are reminded to continue presenting their bins at the kerbside during the waste and recycling strike action.

“We will do all we can to minimise disruption for residents and businesses during these times.”

Perth and Kinross bins may not be emptied. Image: Nongmay Buncharoen

The statement added: “Residents should flatten cardboard in blue bins and wash and squash plastic bottles and cans in grey bins to ensure there is as much room as possible.

“Where possible general waste should be stored in tied bags in green bins with the lids closed.

“If brown bins become full during the strike action, please consider storing the grass cuttings in the garden until they can be recycled after the Strike Action.

“If you are out and about and litter bins are full, please look for an alternative bin or take your waste home.”

More information and updates will be posted on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

It comes as Dundee City Council has told residents not to put their bins out for collection during the strikes.

More from Perth & Kinross

Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
Mary McDonald
Perthshire fraudster who targeted own partner in £30k con spared jail
Peter and Melanie Thomson standling among blueberry bushes
Blairgowrie berry farmers turn unprofitable fields over to community
Kinross fundraiser Kate Willingale before and after her hair shave.
Kinross fundraiser has hair shaved off ahead of brain tumour operation
A police officer.
Perthshire boy, 15, traced more than two weeks after going missing
The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street in Perth.
Perth gym demolition could trigger regeneration of historic town centre site
John Swinney standing outside Kenmore village shop with Chris Rowley
John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress
Christopher Stanton/ Wallace Hunter
Pitlochry scalding death hotel manager says issues could have been fixed decades earlier
B996 at Glenfarg.
Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire
Glengarry Road, Perth.
9-year-old boy kicked by unknown man in Perth

Conversation