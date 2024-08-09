Perth and Kinross residents warned bins may not be emptied during strikes

Perth and Kinross residents have been warned that their bins may not be emptied during eight days of strikes.

The council is warning bin collections are “likely” to be disrupted during the industrial action between August 14 and 22.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “The strike action is likely to affect bin collections in Perth and Kinross areas.

Advice for Perth and Kinross residents during bin strikes

“If bins are not collected within 48 hours, residents should return their bin to their property and re-present it on the next scheduled collection date.

“Service disruption may also impact recycling centres, recycling points, street sweeping, special uplifts and public toilets.

“Householders and commercial customers are reminded to continue presenting their bins at the kerbside during the waste and recycling strike action.

“We will do all we can to minimise disruption for residents and businesses during these times.”

The statement added: “Residents should flatten cardboard in blue bins and wash and squash plastic bottles and cans in grey bins to ensure there is as much room as possible.

“Where possible general waste should be stored in tied bags in green bins with the lids closed.

“If brown bins become full during the strike action, please consider storing the grass cuttings in the garden until they can be recycled after the Strike Action.

“If you are out and about and litter bins are full, please look for an alternative bin or take your waste home.”

More information and updates will be posted on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

It comes as Dundee City Council has told residents not to put their bins out for collection during the strikes.