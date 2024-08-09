Dundee residents told ‘don’t put your bins out’ during 8 days of strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All bin collections are being scrapped and recycling centres will close.

By Ellidh Aitken
Street cleaning will also be suspended during the strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Street cleaning will also be suspended during the strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee residents are being told not to put their bins out during eight days of strikes.

All bin collections will be scrapped between August 14 and 21, with recycling centres also closed.

Dundee City Council says street cleaning will also be suspended during this period, with its bulky waste uplift service and trade waste collections also not taking place.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

All bin collections scrapped in Dundee during 8 days of strikes

The full list of affected services is as follows:

  • Domestic waste and recycling collections including all kerbside and communal bins
  • Commercial waste and recycling collections
  • Recycling centres
  • Special collections
  • Street cleansing, including litter and dog waste bins
  • Rapid response
  • Public toilets
Riverside Recycling Centre will be closed this weekend because of Radio 1's Big Weekend.
Recycing centres will be closed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An information page from the council on the bin strikes says: “Please do not present your bin/caddy for collection during the strike action period from Wednesday August 14 to Wednesday August 21 inclusive.”

It also urges locals to “try to minimise the amount of waste you produce” and to compact waste as much as possible.

If bins become full, waste should be stored at home until the end of the strike.

However, side waste – extra bags of rubbish – will be permitted when kerbside and communal collections resume.

The local authority’s full advice to residents for each type of bin is below.

General waste (grey) bin:

  • Non-recyclable wastes e.g. polystyrene packaging can take up large amounts of space in your bin
  • Breaking down or cutting up bulky waste into smaller pieces can free up space in your bin
  • If you can’t safely store your waste within your home, double or triple bag this waste before placing it next to your grey non-recyclable waste bins at home or your communal bin area

Paper and cardboard (blue) bin:

  • Flatten and/or break up boxes into smaller pieces to maximise bin capacity
Bins in Dundee will not be emptied during the strikes. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Metals, plastics and cartons (burgundy) bin:

  • Rinse tins/cans and plastic containers/bottles then crush them to maximise bin capacity

Food waste:

  • Ensure food waste bins are closed and secured to prevent animal access and spillage
  • Any excess food waste should be disposed of in grey general waste bins

Garden waste (brown) bin:

  • Extra collection dates will be provided at the end of the subscription year in December
  • No refunds will be offered

Dundee City Council says a recovery plan has been developed so clean-up can begin immediately following the strike.

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council says bins may go unemptied during the strike action.

