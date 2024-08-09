Dundee residents told ‘don’t put your bins out’ during 8 days of strikes

Dundee residents are being told not to put their bins out during eight days of strikes.

All bin collections will be scrapped between August 14 and 21, with recycling centres also closed.

Dundee City Council says street cleaning will also be suspended during this period, with its bulky waste uplift service and trade waste collections also not taking place.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

The full list of affected services is as follows:

Domestic waste and recycling collections including all kerbside and communal bins

Commercial waste and recycling collections

Recycling centres

Special collections

Street cleansing, including litter and dog waste bins

Rapid response

Public toilets

An information page from the council on the bin strikes says: “Please do not present your bin/caddy for collection during the strike action period from Wednesday August 14 to Wednesday August 21 inclusive.”

It also urges locals to “try to minimise the amount of waste you produce” and to compact waste as much as possible.

If bins become full, waste should be stored at home until the end of the strike.

However, side waste – extra bags of rubbish – will be permitted when kerbside and communal collections resume.

The local authority’s full advice to residents for each type of bin is below.

General waste (grey) bin:

Non-recyclable wastes e.g. polystyrene packaging can take up large amounts of space in your bin

Breaking down or cutting up bulky waste into smaller pieces can free up space in your bin

If you can’t safely store your waste within your home, double or triple bag this waste before placing it next to your grey non-recyclable waste bins at home or your communal bin area

Paper and cardboard (blue) bin:

Flatten and/or break up boxes into smaller pieces to maximise bin capacity

Metals, plastics and cartons (burgundy) bin:

Rinse tins/cans and plastic containers/bottles then crush them to maximise bin capacity

Food waste:

Ensure food waste bins are closed and secured to prevent animal access and spillage

Any excess food waste should be disposed of in grey general waste bins

Garden waste (brown) bin:

Extra collection dates will be provided at the end of the subscription year in December

No refunds will be offered

Dundee City Council says a recovery plan has been developed so clean-up can begin immediately following the strike.

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council says bins may go unemptied during the strike action.