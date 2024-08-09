Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery

Mariusz Domzalski faces deportation after his latest crime.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen by a brazen thief who tried to sell it to a pawnbroker.

Rings, earrings and a bracelet were among the items nabbed by Mariusz Domzalski after he ransacked a home in Dundee.

One month later, Domzalski stole a hoard of jewellery and other items from another property and removed a security camera.

The bumbling crook was caught red-handed inside the property by police.

Polish national Domzalski is now facing deportation after he admitted ransacking the family homes.

More than £4k taken

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a woman returned to the house on Mayfield Grove she shared with her husband to find someone had smashed their way into the utility room next to the garage.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “She observed numerous muddy footprints on the ground, which led to all of the rooms.

“She could see items had been rummaged through and discarded on the floor.

“A box containing her husband’s wedding ring was removed and the ring had been stolen.

“One of the windows was smashed and glass was on the floor.”

Police established the thief had used garden shears that did not belong to the woman to force his way in.

Domzalski was later arrested following follow-up checks with second-hand dealers.

It was revealed he had sold several items of jewellery matching the description of some taken from the house.

The amount of property lost totalled £4,235 and only £750-worth was recovered by police.

Second raid

Domzalski was snared in the second incident on Fenwick Place thanks to an electronic doorbell notification.

The residents became suspicious after a check on another security camera was still and distorted.

“Police attended and observed the kitchen window to be fully broken,” Mr Harding said.

“A small amount of blood was on the glass.

“Officers made their way to the front door and the accused opened the door.

“He was immediately taken hold of and arrested.”

Domzalski was found with numerous items of stolen property and the security camera was discovered upstairs.

Previous crimes

The HMP Perth prisoner admitted stealing three earrings, three rings, a necklace, a bracelet, a Christening gown, costume jewellery with earrings, bracelets and money from the Mayfield Grove address on February 3 2020.

On March 17 that year, Domzalski raided the Fenwick Place property to steal a watch, a jewellery pin, a kilt pin, four jewellery boxes, a box with a ring, a box of Pandora jewellery, a laptop, a tablet device, a security camera, a box of cufflinks and assorted jewellery, two brooches and a necklace.

No values were provided for those items.

Domzalski was jailed earlier this year for raiding student flats and previously spent time in custody for stealing a £1,200 Gucci bag.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence on Domzalski until September for a social work report to be prepared.

