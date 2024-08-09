Three teenage girls, 14 and 15, charged after attack on teen in Forfar

Three teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, have been charged over an attack in Forfar.

The incident happened in the town’s Victoria Street on Monday evening.

A 14-year-old girl was injured and left shaken by the attack near a play park.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Three teenage girls, aged between 14 and 15, have been charged following a report of an assault in Forfar.

“Officers were called to the incident on Victoria Street around 6.50pm on Monday, August 5.

“A 14-year-old girl was left shaken and injured but did not require hospital treatment.

“Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.”

‘Terrified’

Earlier this week the girl’s mum told The Courier she was “heartbroken” at what happened.

She claimed passing adults intervened, adding: “My daughter has been left badly bruised and sore and absolutely terrified.”