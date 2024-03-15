Dundee thief could be deported after targeting city students’ flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee thief could be deported after targeting city students’ flats

Mariusz Domzalski made off with more than £1,600 worth of goods.

By Ciaran Shanks
Domzalski targeted student flats at The Hub on Hawkhill.
Domzalski targeted student flats at The Hub on Hawkhill. Image: Google.

A brazen thief could be deported after being locked up for targeting student flats in Dundee.

Mariusz Domzalski made off with more than £1,600 worth of goods including rings, a games console and a set of clippers.

He was jailed for 15 months after admitting a series of thefts in 2022 from three flats at The Hub on Hawkhill and a property on St Andrews Lane.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client is currently the subject of an immigration investigation and would be taken to the Dungavel removal centre when he has completed his prison stint.

Flat raid

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the Polish national – who was jailed in May 2023 for stealing a £1,200 Gucci bag – had managed to force his way into the St Andrews Lane property while its occupants were still inside.

The woman left her room at 1am to go the kitchen but was made aware a short time later by her flatmate that some of his property had been stolen.

Domzalski had damaged the front door and was captured on CCTV leaving through a fire exit in the flat block.

Wireless airpod headphones
The thief tried to sell stolen airpods. Image: Shutterstock.

The thief later tried to sell airpods and a hard drive to the CEX store in the city centre.

Two rings, an Alexa mini, backpack, wallet, two ID cards, hard drive, USB, charger, headphones, airpods and glasses case he stole on May 22 2022 were worth a total of £694 and less than half of this was recovered.

Thefts from students

On two occasions on May 24 and May 27, Domzalski was seen on CCTV entering block C at The Hub, where he targeted students.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The witness is the owner of a speaker and camera which was on open display in the kitchen along with a bottle of vodka.

“The bottle of vodka was noted to be missing on May 25 and after receiving an email on May 27 about recent thefts, the witness noted that her speaker and camera were also missing.”

Occupants of another flat had trainers, a laptop adaptor, two jackets, a games console, games and a bracelet stolen.

A USB adaptor, two bottles of alcohol, a portable Wi-Fi projector, Bluetooth speaker, a set of clippers and an electric shaver were taken from a third property.

On June 1, the occupant of a flat woke up to find that his wallet had been stolen.

His debit card was declined in McDonald’s when Domzalski tried to use it.

Jailed

The 45-year-old, currently a prisoner of HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to the offences and returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “The only available disposal here is a custodial sentence.

“I will take into account your early plea in this case and the fact you only have one previous conviction.

“However, that conviction is recent and is similar to the current charges.

“The charges in this case include housebreaking and three thefts from other people’s houses.

“In all of these cases, the occupiers were present in the building when you carried out these thefts.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a 'drug deal' and robbed them. Image: Facebook.
Fife crack addict took Rambo knife to 'drug deal' and stole jewellery and Nike…
Ian Dunbar.
Former Inland Revenue worker from Fife had sick child abuse material
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Ninewells copper nicked and tap's aff scrap
Michael Cochrane.
Stirling pair attacked two men after ‘pro fighter’ racially abused Irish woman
Scott Tullis will be sentenced later.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire
Michael Nicoll at Forfar Sheriff Court during a previous appearance. Image: DC Thomson.
Arbroath police abuser spat in officer's face and tried to defecate in van
Facebook Messenger logo. A serial sex offender has been jailed for breaking conditions around mobile phone use.
Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Camping calamity and 'no chance' robber
Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.
Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke
Asda Milton of Craigie.
Dundee shoplift lout banned from Asda and Sainsbury's for five years