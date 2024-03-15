Dundee thief could be deported after targeting city students’ flats

A brazen thief could be deported after being locked up for targeting student flats in Dundee.

Mariusz Domzalski made off with more than £1,600 worth of goods including rings, a games console and a set of clippers.

He was jailed for 15 months after admitting a series of thefts in 2022 from three flats at The Hub on Hawkhill and a property on St Andrews Lane.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client is currently the subject of an immigration investigation and would be taken to the Dungavel removal centre when he has completed his prison stint.

Flat raid

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the Polish national – who was jailed in May 2023 for stealing a £1,200 Gucci bag – had managed to force his way into the St Andrews Lane property while its occupants were still inside.

The woman left her room at 1am to go the kitchen but was made aware a short time later by her flatmate that some of his property had been stolen.

Domzalski had damaged the front door and was captured on CCTV leaving through a fire exit in the flat block.

The thief later tried to sell airpods and a hard drive to the CEX store in the city centre.

Two rings, an Alexa mini, backpack, wallet, two ID cards, hard drive, USB, charger, headphones, airpods and glasses case he stole on May 22 2022 were worth a total of £694 and less than half of this was recovered.

Thefts from students

On two occasions on May 24 and May 27, Domzalski was seen on CCTV entering block C at The Hub, where he targeted students.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The witness is the owner of a speaker and camera which was on open display in the kitchen along with a bottle of vodka.

“The bottle of vodka was noted to be missing on May 25 and after receiving an email on May 27 about recent thefts, the witness noted that her speaker and camera were also missing.”

Occupants of another flat had trainers, a laptop adaptor, two jackets, a games console, games and a bracelet stolen.

A USB adaptor, two bottles of alcohol, a portable Wi-Fi projector, Bluetooth speaker, a set of clippers and an electric shaver were taken from a third property.

On June 1, the occupant of a flat woke up to find that his wallet had been stolen.

His debit card was declined in McDonald’s when Domzalski tried to use it.

Jailed

The 45-year-old, currently a prisoner of HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to the offences and returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “The only available disposal here is a custodial sentence.

“I will take into account your early plea in this case and the fact you only have one previous conviction.

“However, that conviction is recent and is similar to the current charges.

“The charges in this case include housebreaking and three thefts from other people’s houses.

“In all of these cases, the occupiers were present in the building when you carried out these thefts.”

