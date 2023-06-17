Man jailed over theft of £1.2k Gucci ‘nappy’ bag in Broughty Ferry

A serial thief who stole a £1,230 designer nappy bag and its contents has been sent to prison for a year.

Mariusz Domzalski, 44, was jailed after he admitted stealing a “Gucci nappy bag and its contents” in Broughty Ferry.

Domzalski admitted committing 10 offences in the space of eight days in and around Dundee.

He admitted breaching a court curfew on August 22 and breaking into a garden shed to steal a bicycle the following day.

‘Diaper’ bag

On August 24, he admitted stealing the Gucci ‘diaper’ bag and using a woman’s credit card to obtain £20 worth of goods by fraud.

The next day he stole two pairs of trainers, and on August 27, he stole another bicycle.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was found in Broughty Ferry in circumstances suggesting he intended to commit theft on August 28 and 31.

On the latter date, he also admitted assaulting Daniel Scott by repeatedly biting him on the body to his injury, and assaulting Andrew Walker by punching him to the head.

