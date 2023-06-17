LESLEY HART: Actors are no armchair experts – so I got stuck into Highland Games for new role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LESLEY HART: Actors are no armchair experts – so I got stuck into Highland Games for new role

As preparation for the role of a backhold wrestler in new NTS production Thrown, Lesley Hart throws herself into her local Highland Games.

Backhold wrestling at the Ceres Highland Games, 2019. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Lesley Hart

Highland Games season is upon us, and this year I am all in.

Not as a caber tosser, Highland dancer, or tug of war titan – although, the way things are going, I may well have a go at all three before the season’s out.

Some are born into Highland Games greatness, some achieve it, and some have it thrust upon them in the form of an acting role as a Backhold Wrestling expert.

For the last few weeks, I have been rehearsing Thrown – a new National Theatre Scotland show, written by Nat McCleary, about a diverse group of women who form a Backhold Wrestling team and compete in Scotland’s Highland Games season.

The show itself will follow the season proper, touring Highland Games towns from Dunoon to the Isle of Skye via Dunblane, Dunkeld, Oban, Glenlivet, Helensburgh, Ballater and Mull.

The Hamilton Backhold Wrestling Club demonstrate their sport in Aberfeldy, 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

For those of you unfamiliar with the ancient martial art of Backhold Wrestling – one of the oldest Highland Games events – it involves two similarly weighted opponents hugging and trying to trip each other up at the same time.

Whoever touches the ground first with anything other than their feet, loses – unless their opponent breaks the hug first. And the hug is called a ‘hold’.

That’s about as technical as I can get at this point.

I haven’t quite reached ‘expert’ standard yet – or even fully grasped the rules. But I’m not worried.

Actors become ‘experts’ in record time

I have a whole fortnight to get there, and goodness knows I’ve acquired ‘expertise’ quicker than that for acting jobs.

Actual police, surgeons, cartographers, mountaineers, and pastry chefs spend years in training, but I’ve had to ‘master’ these skills in a fraction of the time. Which would be truly amazing if it wasn’t just pretending.

Convincing an audience I can make a map, use a taser, amputate a limb, fold a croissant, or climb Everest for an hour or two is one thing, but you’d be mad to let me do these things for real – even if I am sometimes mad enough to try them.

There’s something about the Highland Games atmosphere, and ‘have a go’ vibe, that I find so infectious.

‘I couldn’t sign up quick enough’

One year at the Braemar Games I entered the hill race on a total whim, half cut, in a pair of borrowed trainers. It was one of the hardest, wildest, most exhilarating things I’d ever done.

As part of our research for Thrown, we went to Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games last weekend to watch the Backhold Wrestling.

I was sorely tempted to enter, but was reminded in time that, unlike me, those wrestlers are highly skilled, and I probably can’t do the show with a broken neck or dislocated limbs.

Volunteer Alison Wilson dresses as Agnes Burns (Robert Burns mother) to demonstrate how to hurl a haggis at Burns Cottage in Alloway at the World Haggis Hurling championship, 2018. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Haggis Hurling, on the other hand, was something I could do without ending up in hospital. And, readers, I couldn’t sign up quick enough.

What a buzz, standing on a barrel, my pals from the Thrown company behind me, cheering me on as I launched that haggis into the air and…

…right out of the park, smashing the competition, winning the world title, and sending the crowd wild. Which, in ‘Haggis Hurling’, the play or movie, I’m sure I could pretend to do.

But, in reality, not coming last or ending up in hospital was a Highland Games win for me.

