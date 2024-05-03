Dame Joanna Lumley will announce who UK gives ‘douze points’ at Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Joanna Lumley will announce who UK gives ‘douze points’ at Eurovision

By Press Association
Dame Joanna Lumley hailed a ‘great honour’ (Ian West/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley hailed a 'great honour' (Ian West/PA)

Dame Joanna Lumley will be announcing the Eurovision Song Contest results for the UK.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 78, will reveal what points the UK national jury gave to the other contestants during the competition’s grand finale next week in Malmo.

The public votes are combined with the professional jury in each participating country to decide who should be crowned the winner.

Dame Joanna said: “Good evening Malmo, it’s Joanna here. I am delighted to be announcing the jury vote for the UK at this year’s Eurovision.

“It’s such a fabulous honour to give the iconic ‘douze points’.”

She was revealed as the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson on BBC One’s The One Show by Eurovision commentator Graham Norton on Friday.

The points from the jury, made up of five members who are from an artistic background relevant to the competition, range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

After the presentation of the scores, the public points from all participating countries are combined, providing one score for each song.

Dame Joanna follows in the footsteps of comedian and Doctor Who star Catherine Tate, Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden, TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Mel Giedroyc and Pointless star Richard Osman.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander will perform his dance-infused track Dizzy on behalf of the UK for Eurovision audiences on Tuesday.

Dame Joanna Lumley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Alexander is already through to the final along with France, Germany, Italy and Spain – as well as last year’s winner Sweden.

This is the first time the “big five” countries and the host country will perform their songs in full during the semi-finals.

The 15 countries competing in the first semi-final are Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Ukraine, Poland, Croatia, Iceland, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal and Luxembourg.

On Thursday, 16 countries including Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Denmark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway and Netherlands will perform.

Viewers will decide who goes through from the other countries to the final this year.

Eurovision’s grand final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Saturday May 11.