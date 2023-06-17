Female cyclist dies in hospital after Angus crash

A female cyclist has died after a crash on an Angus road.

The 74-year-old was rushed to hospital following the collision on the B965 Friockheim to Arbroath Road on Friday afternoon and later passed away.

The crash, which happened at around 2.25pm, involved two bicycles and a silver Ford Fiesta car.

A male cyclist, 76, was also taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was uninjured in the incident.

Police are now appealing for information as investigation gets under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Police probe fatal Angus crash

Sergeant William Strachan said: “My thoughts are with the family at this time and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

“In particular if you have dash cam equipment, please check the footage as it could assist in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2665 of 16 June, 2023.