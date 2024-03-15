Craig Sibbald outlines key factor in Dundee United Championship title push

Craig Sibbald believes the experienced spine of the Dundee United team could prove key to winning Championship title glory.

The table-topping Terrors sit one point ahead of Raith Rovers with just eight games of the season remaining.

The nail-biting title race looks like it could go right down to the wire but Sibbald reckons having seasoned campaigners like Louis Moult, Tony Watt, Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt in the ranks gives United a telling advantage.

The midfielder admitted: “You want to have that experience when you go into those final few big games.

“I am sure that will help us in the matches to come.

“They are always giving their opinion, their knowledge and passing on their experiences. It helps the younger boys, especially.”

Old head

Aged 28, Sibbald also regards himself as one of the older heads in the team and the midfielder admitted he is desperate to start adding honours to his CV.

He added: “To be fair, I look at myself as one of the experienced players now.

“I have played a lot of games and if I can give some of the boys pointers, I’ll try to do that as well.

“Personally, I want to win stuff and I will be looking to do that this season.

“It would be brilliant to win promotion. I want Dundee United back up to where they belong – that’s the incentive to get the club back to the Premiership.

“Everyone wants to play in the highest league so it would mean a lot.”

While recognising the importance of the senior players to United’s promotion battle, Sibbald also acknowledged that the youngsters at the club have a vital role to play as well.

Miller Thomson is the latest to roll off the production line and the 19-year-old has been a revelation, starting the last five games at right-back.

Sibbald said: “Recently you have seen Miller Thomson getting a game and he is doing really well.

“He’s a wiry wee player, he is fast and unpredictable. He is good to have in your team and hopefully that helps us going forward.”

Sibbald: I’m used to Dunfermline stick

Sibbald could be going forward next season in a United shirt after triggering an appearance-linked option to extend his deal for another year.

However, he has put all thoughts of contract discussions to one side at the moment, saying: “We are just going to talk about that at the end of the season.”

One thing former Falkirk player Sibbald is certain of is a “warm” reception from the Dunfermline fans at East End Park tonight.

He added: “It is always a tough game against Dunfermline. So we have been working on stuff this week and will try to implement that on Friday to take all three points.

“I usually get a bit of stick from their fans but I am used to it. I don’t think they forget but it kind of drives you forward and makes me play better so I am happy with it.”

United will be without the injured David Wotherspoon.