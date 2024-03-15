Craig Sibbald outlines key factor in Dundee United Championship title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Craig Sibbald outlines key factor in Dundee United Championship title push

Sibbald reckons the Tangerines' vast experience and Premiership pedigree could be pivotal.

Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald in action for United. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Craig Sibbald believes the experienced spine of the Dundee United team could prove key to winning Championship title glory.

The table-topping Terrors sit one point ahead of Raith Rovers with just eight games of the season remaining.

The nail-biting title race looks like it could go right down to the wire but Sibbald reckons having seasoned campaigners like Louis Moult, Tony Watt, Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt in the ranks gives United a telling advantage.

The midfielder admitted: “You want to have that experience when you go into those final few big games.

“I am sure that will help us in the matches to come.

Declan Gallagher pictured at Dundee United
Gallagher boasts Championship, Premiership and international experience. Image: SNS.

“They are always giving their opinion, their knowledge and passing on their experiences. It helps the younger boys, especially.”

Old head

Aged 28, Sibbald also regards himself as one of the older heads in the team and the midfielder admitted he is desperate to start adding honours to his CV.

He added: “To be fair, I look at myself as one of the experienced players now.

“I have played a lot of games and if I can give some of the boys pointers, I’ll try to do that as well.

“Personally, I want to win stuff and I will be looking to do that this season.

“It would be brilliant to win promotion. I want Dundee United back up to where they belong – that’s the incentive to get the club back to the Premiership.

“Everyone wants to play in the highest league so it would mean a lot.”

Dundee United's Miller Thomson in action against Spartans
Sibbald had praise for Miller Thomson, pictured. Image: SNS

While recognising the importance of the senior players to United’s promotion battle, Sibbald also acknowledged that the youngsters at the club have a vital role to play as well.

Miller Thomson is the latest to roll off the production line and the 19-year-old has been a revelation, starting the last five games at right-back.

Sibbald said: “Recently you have seen Miller Thomson getting a game and he is doing really well.

“He’s a wiry wee player, he is fast and unpredictable. He is good to have in your team and hopefully that helps us going forward.”

Sibbald: I’m used to Dunfermline stick

Sibbald could be going forward next season in a United shirt after triggering an appearance-linked option to extend his deal for another year.

However, he has put all thoughts of contract discussions to one side at the moment, saying: “We are just going to talk about that at the end of the season.”

Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United
Sibbald, pictured, was excellent throughout for Dundee United in their 4-0 win over Arbroath. Image: Shutterstock

One thing former Falkirk player Sibbald is certain of is a “warm” reception from the Dunfermline fans at East End Park tonight.

He added: “It is always a tough game against Dunfermline. So we have been working on stuff this week and will try to implement that on Friday to take all three points.

“I usually get a bit of stick from their fans but I am used to it. I don’t think they forget but it kind of drives you forward and makes me play better so I am happy with it.”

United will be without the injured David Wotherspoon.

