EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland games should always be free to air and golf interest is narrowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland games should always be free to air and golf interest is narrowing

The BBC will show two friendlies for the men's national team live.

Scotland games will be back on the BBC.
Scotland games will be back on the BBC. Image: SNS.
By Eve Muirhead

I’ve always been a big believer that free to view TV is key to the growth of any sport.

From curling to football and everything in between, the more eye balls you can get on live action or delayed highlights, the better.

I don’t know the details of why it happened but it was a huge disappointment when the live streaming of our recent Scottish Championship finals was cancelled at the last minute.

It was meant to have been on the BBC iplayer.

That was big blow.

For one of Scotland’s most successful team sports to not have their national championships streamed on a big TV channel was pretty disappointing.

It’s not so long ago that even if they were quite late at night, 10 or 11 o’clock, the highlights on a Sunday evening of the Scottish Championships on BBC 1 or BBC 2 were a big thing.

Of course, television has changed so much over the last decade.

But if you go to Canada, you won’t have to pay a penny extra to watch their national championships or the big Grand Slam events.

And, interestingly, TNS put the women’s and men’s championships on YouTube recently, which meant it increased their global reach, with people like me finding it far easier to watch.

What a difference that made.

Over here, if it’s free and people are told about it, it’s basic maths that viewing figures will go up and you get all the benefits that go with that.

BBC Scotland will be back at Hampden.
BBC Scotland will be back at Hampden. Image: SNS.

So, it’s a positive step forward that BBC Scotland now has rights to two friendlies for the men’s national football team.

Even in good times – especially in good times, actually – the country’s biggest sport should be showcased to everybody, not just to those who can afford to pay extra for subscription TV.

I would bet that most of the major football-playing nations will have their country’s games free to air.

We should absolutely be the same.

The Players Championship like to be known as ‘the fifth major’.

And a 50th anniversary is a great opportunity to give the TPC a real buzz.

But instead, all the attention is on who’s not at Sawgrass rather than who is.

The PGA Tour’s flagship event is missing its 2022 winner, Cameron Smith and two of the four reigning major champions, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

That’s a bad look.

There’s no doubt that the animosity has been taken out of the LIV Golf vs PGA Tour debate in recent months.

But I can’t be alone in thinking noise around regular tour golf – for both of them – is getting quieter and quieter.

Rory McIlroy, as he so often does, hit the nail on the head when he raised the prospect of the general sports fan – maybe even golf fan – “tuning in four weeks of the year for the majors”.

You could add the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup to that but the point he makes is a very worrying one.

If, or when, golf gets to a place where all the big players are at the big events, will it be too late to re-engage armchair viewers who have lost interest?

More from Other sports

Josh Kerr celebrates winning the men's 3,000 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr has star quality and is right to bang the drum…
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge was released 35 years ago. Image: Supplied.
Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson hit the bullseye with his ZX Spectrum computer games
Eve Muirhead has been coaching in Poland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Spreading the curling gospel in Poland
Neither Jen Dods nor Bruce Mouat won the Scottish Championships with their regular teams and now combine in mixed doubles.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Neither Scottish curling champion got selected for Worlds but next year could…
Perth boxer Luke Bibby after his second win as a professional.
Luke Bibby: Hundreds follow Pied Piper of Perth as Fair City boxer gets pro…
Jennifer Jones is a curling great.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Jennifer Jones will believe she has one more Olympic Games left before…
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious…
The physio was always kept busy with Dundee Whalers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Whalers rode the tide of NFL fever in the 1980s
The Super Bowl has come to Vegas.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Las Vegas is perfect for the Super Bowl but an Olympics would…
Beaming Callie Soutar back at Forfar Academy. Image: Paul Reid
Back to school (with a Gold Medal) for Forfar Youth OIympics curler Callie

Conversation