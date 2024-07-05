EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray and Mark Cavendish – who is the greatest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray and Mark Cavendish – who is the greatest?

The Tour de France and Wimbledon have put both men in the spotlight this week.

Sir Mark Cavendish and Sir Andy Murray.
Sir Mark Cavendish and Sir Andy Murray. Images: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

There was certainly no sprint finish when I got myself to the end of the Etape Caledonia cycling event last year!

Completing the 85 miles across Highland Perthshire in a respectable time was good enough for me.

I’ve got such huge admiration for athletes who have built a career on a bike, whether that’s on the track or the road.

It has to be up there as one of the most physically-demanding sports around.

And you can multiply that admiration a few times for what Mark Cavendish has achieved.

He was already a cycling legend before this week but to become the most prolific stage winner in Tour de France history on Wednesday afternoon in Saint-Vulbas takes him to another level.

Thirty-five sprint victories in 15 Tours is a phenomenal achievement.

It goes without saying that Mark has had to cope with adversity during a long career, particularly as he’s got older.

But you don’t have to be a cycling or Tour aficionado to appreciate the sight of him timing a decisive move to perfection, finding a gap in a bunched peloton and holding off others to be first across the line in whatever French town or village the race has reached.

This week was the latest example of his bravery, fitness, determination and skill combining to beat the rest.

Mark won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics but the fact there hasn’t been a gold isn’t any sort of blemish of an amazing career.

The Tour de France is so far in front of everything else in terms of road cycling.

Tennis is another sport where Olympic success doesn’t define a career.

That certainly doesn’t diminish the fact Andy Murray has won two golds, though.

And in Andy’s case, beating Roger Federer in 2012 with Team GB kit on rather than the usual Wimbledon whites was a crucial moment in giving him the belief he could win Grand Slams.

These next few days will almost certainly be his Wimbledon farewell.

To wave goodbye with brother Jamie at his side in the men’s doubles and a young Brit, Emma Raducanu, in the mixed is a lovely way to bow out.

The Murray brothers have teamed up for Wimbledon.
The Murray brothers have teamed up for Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.

I don’t suppose there’s much Andy can pass on to his big brother at this stage of their careers but Emma will be like a sponge when she’s on court with her partner.

Both of the Sirs, Mark and Andy, have earned the right to be talked about as the greatest-ever British individual athlete.

When it comes to deciding who would be top, I certainly couldn’t split them.

My BOA work is taking me to some nice places this week – Henley today and Silverstone at the weekend.

The last kitting out day has taken place and the athletes will be counting down the days to Paris now.

I was really disappointed for my friend Katie Robertson, who didn’t make the final GB women’s hockey squad.

Hockey player, Katie Robertson.
Hockey player, Katie Robertson. Image: Team Scotland.

But Katie can be so proud of the journey she’s been on – captaining Scotland, playing for Britain and becoming a full-time athlete.

Team selection is so tough.

Unlike sports such as swimming and running, it comes down to opinion rather than hitting a particular time or winning a particular race.

