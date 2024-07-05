EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray and Mark Cavendish – who is the greatest?

There was certainly no sprint finish when I got myself to the end of the Etape Caledonia cycling event last year!

Completing the 85 miles across Highland Perthshire in a respectable time was good enough for me.

I’ve got such huge admiration for athletes who have built a career on a bike, whether that’s on the track or the road.

It has to be up there as one of the most physically-demanding sports around.

And you can multiply that admiration a few times for what Mark Cavendish has achieved.

He was already a cycling legend before this week but to become the most prolific stage winner in Tour de France history on Wednesday afternoon in Saint-Vulbas takes him to another level.

Thirty-five sprint victories in 15 Tours is a phenomenal achievement.

It goes without saying that Mark has had to cope with adversity during a long career, particularly as he’s got older.

But you don’t have to be a cycling or Tour aficionado to appreciate the sight of him timing a decisive move to perfection, finding a gap in a bunched peloton and holding off others to be first across the line in whatever French town or village the race has reached.

This week was the latest example of his bravery, fitness, determination and skill combining to beat the rest.

Mark won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics but the fact there hasn’t been a gold isn’t any sort of blemish of an amazing career.

The Tour de France is so far in front of everything else in terms of road cycling.

Tennis is another sport where Olympic success doesn’t define a career.

That certainly doesn’t diminish the fact Andy Murray has won two golds, though.

And in Andy’s case, beating Roger Federer in 2012 with Team GB kit on rather than the usual Wimbledon whites was a crucial moment in giving him the belief he could win Grand Slams.

These next few days will almost certainly be his Wimbledon farewell.

To wave goodbye with brother Jamie at his side in the men’s doubles and a young Brit, Emma Raducanu, in the mixed is a lovely way to bow out.

I don’t suppose there’s much Andy can pass on to his big brother at this stage of their careers but Emma will be like a sponge when she’s on court with her partner.

Both of the Sirs, Mark and Andy, have earned the right to be talked about as the greatest-ever British individual athlete.

When it comes to deciding who would be top, I certainly couldn’t split them.

My BOA work is taking me to some nice places this week – Henley today and Silverstone at the weekend.

The last kitting out day has taken place and the athletes will be counting down the days to Paris now.

I was really disappointed for my friend Katie Robertson, who didn’t make the final GB women’s hockey squad.

But Katie can be so proud of the journey she’s been on – captaining Scotland, playing for Britain and becoming a full-time athlete.

Team selection is so tough.

Unlike sports such as swimming and running, it comes down to opinion rather than hitting a particular time or winning a particular race.