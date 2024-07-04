General election 2024: All the latest in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General election 2024: All the latest in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Results and breaking news from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling, as they happen.

By Sean O'Neil
The ballot boxes arrive in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The ballot boxes arrive in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Polls have closed, counts are under way and soon we will know who will form the new government, as well as your new MPs in Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling.

Here at The Courier we are working through the night to bring you the most up-to-date news, results and developments as they happen.

An SNP wipeout is predicted in Scotland in the exit polls.

The results, which would see the party drop to just 10 seats, down 38, could mean constituencies like Dundee Central are in play.

Labour MSP Michael Marra says he is “cautiously optimistic” for the constituency and the overall predicted result for Labour is unprecedented.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison told The Courier there were signs of an “anti-tory vote rather than love for Labour” and it’s too early to say how the Dundee Central vote is going to swing.

It will also mean a nervous night for First Minister John Swinney who is expected to be taking in the count in Perth later.

It should be noted that the margin for error in Scotland from the exit poll is higher.

Many of the seats in Scotland are on a knife-edge.

The poll predicts a Labour landslide in the UK, the party taking 410 seats, up 209.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 131. It would be the lowest number Tory MPs on record.

A ‘massacre’

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Reacting to the exit poll, Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV: “This is not a good night for the SNP on those numbers.”

She added: “This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right.”

Ruth Davidson called the projected election result a “massacre” for the Conservative Party after exit polls were released.

But she said the word coming out of Conservative central office earlier was that the Tories could be below three figures in terms of seats.

The former leader of the Scottish Tories said on Sky News: “So actually 131 – while, there is no dressing it up, this is a massacre – they’ve actually, if this is right, pulled a few back from where they thought they were.”

Forthill Primary School polling station in Dundee – red shoes and red trousers, is that a sign? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Scroll below to find the latest news in your constituency.

Dundee Central

This seat was formerly called Dundee West.

It was held by Chris Law (SNP).

Candidates include: Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem), Emma Farquhar (Con), Chris Law (SNP), Vicky McCann (Reform) and Richard McCready (Lab).

Expected declaration time: 2am

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

This is a new seat, made up of Dundee East and part of the old Angus constituency.

These seats were previously held by Stewart Hosie (SNP) in Dundee East, who has stepped down, and Dave Doogan (SNP) in Angus, who is standing in the new Angus and Perthshire Glens constituency.

Stewart Hosie Dundee SNP
Stewart Hosie is standing down as a Dundee MP after nearly two decades. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Candidates include: Richard Brooks (Con), Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank (Lab), David Evans (Lib Dem), Stephen Gethins (SNP) and Gwen Wood (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 2am

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

This seat was formerly called Glenrothes.

It was held by Peter Grant (SNP) who is retiring.

Candidates: Richard Baker (Lab), John Beare (SNP), Debbie McCallum (Con), Jill Reilly (Lib Dem) and Ian Smith (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 2am

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

This seat was formerly called Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Neale Hanvey Fife MP
Alba candidate Neale Hanvey. Image: PA.

It was held by Neale Hanvey (Alba) who defected from the SNP after winning the seat in 2019.

Candidates include: Lesley Backhouse (SNP), Sonia Davidson (Reform), Johnathan Grey (Con), Mags Hall (Green), Neale Hanvey (Alba) and Melanie Ward (Lab).

Expected declaration time: 3am

Dunfermline and Dollar

This is a new seat made up of Dunfermline and parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

They were held by Douglas Chapman (SNP) in Dunfermline who is retiring and John Nicolson (SNP) who is standing in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency.

Candidates include: Naz Anis-Miah (SNP), Ryan Blackadder (Green), Lauren Buchanan-Quigley (Lib Dem), Graeme Downie (Lab), Thomas Heald (Con) and Udo van den Brock (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 4am

North East Fife

The quaint polling station at Gateside in Fife was very quiet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This seat was held by Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem).

Candidates: Bill Bowman (Con), Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem), Jennifer Gallagher (Lab), Stefan Hoggan-Radu (SNP), Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Green) and Matthew Wren (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 3am

Angus and Perthshire Glens

This is a new seat, made up of parts of our former constituencies Angus, Perth and North Perthshire, Ochil and South Perthshire, Dundee East and Dundee West.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney and SNP candidate Dave Doogan. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

They were held by Dave Doogan (SNP) in Angus who is standing in the new seat, Pete Wishart (SNP) in Perth and North Perthshire who is standing in Perth and Kinross-shire, John Nicholson (SNP) in Ochil and South Perthshire who is standing in Alloa and Grangemouth, Chris Law (SNP) in Dundee West who is standing in Dundee Central and Stewart Hosie (SNP) in Dundee East who is stepping down.

Candidates include: Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Lab), Dave Doogan (SNP), Stephen Kerr (Con), Claire McLaren (Lib Dem) and Kenneth Morton (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 5.30am

Perth and Kinross-shire

This is a new seat made up of the former Perth and North Perthshire constituency and parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

They were held by Pete Wishart (SNP) in Perth and North Perthshire who is standing in the new seat and John Nicolson (SNP) in Ochil and South Perthshire who is standing in Alloa and Grangemouth.

Pete Wishart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Candidates include: Amanda Clark (Lib Dem), Graham Cox (Lab), Luke Graham (Con), Helen McDade (Reform) and Pete Wishart (SNP).

Expected declaration time: 2.30am

Stirling and Strathallan

This is a new seat, made up from the former Stirling constituency and parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

They were held by Alyn Smith (SNP) in Stirling who is standing in the new seat and John Nicolson (SNP) in Ochil and South Perthshire who will be standing in Alloa and Grangemouth.

Candidates: Andrew Adam (Green), Neil Benny (Con), Chris Kane (Lab), Bill McDonald (Reform), Alyn Smith (SNP) and Hamish Taylor (Lib Dem).

Expected declaration time: 3.30am

For more results and analysis, see our dedicated general election page and result tracker.

Conversation