General election 2024: All the latest in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Polls have closed, counts are under way and soon we will know who will form the new government, as well as your new MPs in Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling.

An SNP wipeout is predicted in Scotland in the exit polls.

The results, which would see the party drop to just 10 seats, down 38, could mean constituencies like Dundee Central are in play.

Labour MSP Michael Marra says he is “cautiously optimistic” for the constituency and the overall predicted result for Labour is unprecedented.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison told The Courier there were signs of an “anti-tory vote rather than love for Labour” and it’s too early to say how the Dundee Central vote is going to swing.

It will also mean a nervous night for First Minister John Swinney who is expected to be taking in the count in Perth later.

It should be noted that the margin for error in Scotland from the exit poll is higher.

Many of the seats in Scotland are on a knife-edge.

The poll predicts a Labour landslide in the UK, the party taking 410 seats, up 209.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 131. It would be the lowest number Tory MPs on record.

A ‘massacre’

Reacting to the exit poll, Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV: “This is not a good night for the SNP on those numbers.”

She added: “This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right.”

Ruth Davidson called the projected election result a “massacre” for the Conservative Party after exit polls were released.

But she said the word coming out of Conservative central office earlier was that the Tories could be below three figures in terms of seats.

The former leader of the Scottish Tories said on Sky News: “So actually 131 – while, there is no dressing it up, this is a massacre – they’ve actually, if this is right, pulled a few back from where they thought they were.”

Dundee Central

This seat was formerly called Dundee West.

It was held by Chris Law (SNP).

Candidates include: Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem), Emma Farquhar (Con), Chris Law (SNP), Vicky McCann (Reform) and Richard McCready (Lab).

Expected declaration time: 2am

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

This is a new seat, made up of Dundee East and part of the old Angus constituency.

These seats were previously held by Stewart Hosie (SNP) in Dundee East, who has stepped down, and Dave Doogan (SNP) in Angus, who is standing in the new Angus and Perthshire Glens constituency.

Candidates include: Richard Brooks (Con), Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank (Lab), David Evans (Lib Dem), Stephen Gethins (SNP) and Gwen Wood (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 2am

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

This seat was formerly called Glenrothes.

It was held by Peter Grant (SNP) who is retiring.

Candidates: Richard Baker (Lab), John Beare (SNP), Debbie McCallum (Con), Jill Reilly (Lib Dem) and Ian Smith (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 2am

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

This seat was formerly called Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

It was held by Neale Hanvey (Alba) who defected from the SNP after winning the seat in 2019.

Candidates include: Lesley Backhouse (SNP), Sonia Davidson (Reform), Johnathan Grey (Con), Mags Hall (Green), Neale Hanvey (Alba) and Melanie Ward (Lab).

Expected declaration time: 3am

Dunfermline and Dollar

This is a new seat made up of Dunfermline and parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

They were held by Douglas Chapman (SNP) in Dunfermline who is retiring and John Nicolson (SNP) who is standing in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency.

Candidates include: Naz Anis-Miah (SNP), Ryan Blackadder (Green), Lauren Buchanan-Quigley (Lib Dem), Graeme Downie (Lab), Thomas Heald (Con) and Udo van den Brock (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 4am

North East Fife

This seat was held by Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem).

Candidates: Bill Bowman (Con), Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem), Jennifer Gallagher (Lab), Stefan Hoggan-Radu (SNP), Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Green) and Matthew Wren (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 3am

Angus and Perthshire Glens

This is a new seat, made up of parts of our former constituencies Angus, Perth and North Perthshire, Ochil and South Perthshire, Dundee East and Dundee West.

They were held by Dave Doogan (SNP) in Angus who is standing in the new seat, Pete Wishart (SNP) in Perth and North Perthshire who is standing in Perth and Kinross-shire, John Nicholson (SNP) in Ochil and South Perthshire who is standing in Alloa and Grangemouth, Chris Law (SNP) in Dundee West who is standing in Dundee Central and Stewart Hosie (SNP) in Dundee East who is stepping down.

Candidates include: Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Lab), Dave Doogan (SNP), Stephen Kerr (Con), Claire McLaren (Lib Dem) and Kenneth Morton (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 5.30am

Perth and Kinross-shire

This is a new seat made up of the former Perth and North Perthshire constituency and parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

They were held by Pete Wishart (SNP) in Perth and North Perthshire who is standing in the new seat and John Nicolson (SNP) in Ochil and South Perthshire who is standing in Alloa and Grangemouth.

Candidates include: Amanda Clark (Lib Dem), Graham Cox (Lab), Luke Graham (Con), Helen McDade (Reform) and Pete Wishart (SNP).

Expected declaration time: 2.30am

Stirling and Strathallan

This is a new seat, made up from the former Stirling constituency and parts of the old Ochil and South Perthshire constituency.

They were held by Alyn Smith (SNP) in Stirling who is standing in the new seat and John Nicolson (SNP) in Ochil and South Perthshire who will be standing in Alloa and Grangemouth.

Candidates: Andrew Adam (Green), Neil Benny (Con), Chris Kane (Lab), Bill McDonald (Reform), Alyn Smith (SNP) and Hamish Taylor (Lib Dem).

Expected declaration time: 3.30am

